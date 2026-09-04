The FBI published a wanted profile for Olumide Adebiyi Adediran, a Nigerian man sought for bank fraud and identity-related offences in the United States

Adediran is listed as having violated his conditions of release, meaning he was previously known to authorities before disappearing

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $10,000 (N13,716,300) for any information that leads to his arrest and conviction

The United States (US) Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has placed a Nigerian man, Olumide Adebiyi Adediran, on its wanted list and is offering a reward of up to $10,000 (N13,716,300) for information that leads to his arrest and conviction.

According to the FBI's official wanted profile, Adediran is sought in connection with bank fraud, fraud and related activity involving identification documents, authentication features and information, as well as fraudulent presentment and unauthorised credit card transactions made by access device.

The FBI posts the physical description of Olumide Adebiyi Adediran. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

FBI: Olumide Adediran's charges and background

The listing further indicates that Adediran violated the conditions of his release, suggesting he had prior contact with the US justice system before becoming a fugitive.

His physical description has been made public to assist in the search: he is a Black male standing 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighing approximately 200 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

The FBI has urged anyone with information about Adediran to contact their nearest local FBI field office or the closest American Embassy or Consulate. The agency confirmed the reward of up to $10,000 (N13,716,300) applies specifically to information that results in both his arrest and conviction.

How to submit a tip to the FBI

Members of the public who believe they have relevant information can reach out directly through official FBI channels.

The bureau has not disclosed Adediran's last known location or the specific jurisdiction in which the alleged offences took place, but the case falls under the FBI's White Collar Crime division.

The United States (US) FBI said:

"Adediran has ties to South Florida."

Legit.ng also published that the FBI released the age and date of birth of Olumide Adebiyi Adediran on its platform.

US lists British females set for deportation

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the United States Government has updated its public criminal deportation registry.

The offences listed against eight women from the UK set for deportation ranged from illegal drug possession and identity theft to armed residential robbery and child neglect.

Source: Legit.ng