Iceland has published a list of 31 countries whose citizens are exempt from obtaining a work permit before taking up employment in the country

The list, published on Iceland's official website, includes several European nations across the EU, EEA, and other regional agreements

Notable countries on the list include Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Norway, Switzerland, and Poland, among others

Iceland has confirmed that citizens of 31 countries can work within its borders without first securing a work permit, according to information published on the country's official government website.

The exemption covers a broad sweep of European nations, many of them members of the European Union or the European Economic Area.

Iceland reveals 31 countries whose citizens can work in the country without permit. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/THOMAS TRAASDAHL/JONATHAN NACKSTRAND

Source: Getty Images

Iceland's work permit

Iceland's website states plainly: "Citizens of these states are exempt from a work permit."

The 31 countries that qualify for the exemption are:

1. Austria

2. Belgium

3. Bulgaria

4. Croatia

5. Cyprus

6. Czech Republic

7. Denmark

8. Estonia

9. Finland

10. France

11. Germany

12. Greece

13. Hungary

14. Ireland

15. Italy

16. Latvia

17. Liechtenstein

18. Lithuania

19. Luxembourg

20. Malta

21. Netherlands

22. Norway

23. Poland

24. Portugal

25. Romania

26. Slovakia

27. Slovenia

28. Spain

29. Sweden

30. Switzerland

31. The Faroe Islands

What this means for African workers

No African country appears on the list, meaning citizens from nations such as Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, and South Africa are not covered by the exemption and would be required to obtain a valid work permit before taking up employment in Iceland.

The exemption appears tied closely to Iceland's existing treaties and agreements with European regional bodies, which explains the concentration of EU and EEA member states on the list. Iceland itself is not an EU member but participates in the EEA, which governs the free movement of workers across several of the listed countries.

For Africans exploring opportunities in Iceland as part of the broader japa wave, the absence of any African nation from the list underscores the importance of checking visa and work permit requirements well before making any relocation plans.

Canada speaks about open work permit

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the Canadian government released the full list of people who may apply for an open work permit in 2026.

The permit allows eligible foreigners to work for almost any employer in Canada without first securing a job offer. However, most applicants must already be in the country and meet specific eligibility conditions.

Source: Legit.ng