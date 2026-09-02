FCT Minister Nyesom Wike made the declaration at his monthly media parley with journalists in Port Harcourt on Wednesday

Wike named former Vice President Atiku Abubakar directly, signalling his intention to contest the 2027 presidential race

The minister dismissed speculation about relocating from Abuja, saying his Rivers visits were about staying in touch with his political base

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Port Harcourt, Rivers State - FCT Minister Nyesom Wike has declared that he will not step aside and allow former Vice President Atiku Abubakar a free run at the 2027 presidential election.

Wike vowed to remain an active political force in Rivers State as the next general election draws closer.

Wike declares war, says no Atiku presidency in 2027. Photo credit: @atiku/Nyesom Ezenwo Wike - CON, GSSRS

Source: Facebook

Wike made the declaration on Wednesday, September 2, 2026, at his monthly media parley with selected journalists in Port Harcourt, Rivers state capital.

As reported by Leadership, Wike also put to rest growing speculation that his repeated trips to Rivers State signalled an intention to leave Abuja for good.

Wike on Atiku and 2027 race

The former Rivers State governor framed his political resolve in plain terms, directing a question at those who expected him to remain on the sidelines.

"You want me to fold my hands for Atiku Abubakar to come and win the election?" Wike said.

He said the frequency of his appearances in Rivers State was driven by the need to personally monitor political developments on the ground rather than rely on assurances from political allies.

"I don't want to sit in Abuja, and candidates are saying, 'Oh, don't bother, everything is going on well'. I have to come home and see that all those things are going on. 'Have you done this? What about this?'" he said.

Minister dismisses relocation rumours

Wike was firm in separating his political activity from his duties as FCT minister, saying the two were not in conflict.

"It's not about relocating; it's about coming home to relate with the people and talk to them, and also do those things you know how to do very well, not to take chances. So, I'm not relocating. I don't need to relocate, but I also have to be in touch with my people so that I don't just sit in Abuja and then say that everything is going on well there," the minister said.

He pointed to deep personal roots in Rivers State as another reason for his regular presence there.

The former governor noted that his parents were still alive and that his family and political networks remained firmly tied to the state.

Those factors, he argued, made his visits both natural and necessary as 2027 approaches.

Wike vows not to fold his hands for Atiku to win the election. Photo credit: @atiku/Nyesom Ezenwo Wike - CON, GSSRS

Source: Twitter

Wike: Why Adeleke thanked Tinubu after Osun victory

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Wike said he personally called Governor Ademola Adeleke and instructed him to publicly thank President Tinubu for a free and fair election.

The revelation sparked strong reactions online, with many Nigerians questioning who truly has the power to determine election outcomes.

Source: Legit.ng