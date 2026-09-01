Former Super Eagles striker Obafemi Martins named Seyi Tinubu as a strong candidate for the NFF presidency

Martins made the comments as Nigeria's football body faced a major leadership shake-up, with the NFF president and entire executive committee stepping down

NFF president Ibrahim Musa Gusau resigned just 34 days before the end of his four-year term

Former Super Eagles forward Obafemi Martins has publicly thrown his weight behind Seyi Tinubu as a potential future president of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), arguing that the 40-year-old businessman has the youth and understanding of the Nigerian public that football administration currently needs.

Martins made the comments on the Mikel Obi podcast, speaking against the backdrop of a deep governance crisis that has gripped Nigerian football in recent days.

Obafemi Martins has expressed confidence in Seyi Tinubu’s leadership, suggesting he could become president of the NFF. Photo credit: @Seyitinubu

Source: Instagram

NFF leadership collapses under pressure

NFF president Ibrahim Musa Gusau, general secretary Mohammed Sanusi, and the full executive committee all stepped down following sustained public pressure over the performance of the country's national teams, ESPN reports.

Both the Super Eagles and the Super Falcons failed to qualify for the FIFA World Cup, and that double setback proved too much for the administration to survive politically.

Gusau announced his resignation at a news conference at the NFF headquarters in Abuja.

The timing was striking: he quit just 34 days before the expiry of his four-year term, a term he had begun in September 2022.

He had been seeking re-election at elections scheduled for this month before the crisis overtook those plans.

President Bola Tinubu directed a comprehensive overhaul of football administration following the crisis.

Elections have since been suspended, and an interim management structure, including an acting general secretary, has been put in place while governance reforms are carried out.

Martins makes case for Seyi Tinubu

It was in this context that Martins offered his view on who should fill the leadership void.

Speaking on the Mikel Obi podcast, the former Inter Milan striker described Seyi Tinubu, son of President Bola Tinubu, as someone who grasps what Nigerian football fans want and has the energy to drive change.

"We need a young person as the president of the NFF who understands the game. I think Seyi Tinubu can do that too. He's young and understands what Nigerians want. He's not the president yet, but he's making an effort," Martins said.

Martins acknowledged that Seyi does not currently hold any official position within Nigerian football, but argued that his activities show a willingness to engage with the sport in a meaningful way.

Seyi Tinubu is 40 years old and is known primarily as a businessman.

His father, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is the same president who ordered the restructuring of the NFF that triggered the mass resignations.

The voluntary departure of Gusau and his entire executive committee clears the path for a new leadership structure to emerge once the reform process is complete.

Who will ultimately head the federation remains an open question as Nigerian football searches for direction.

Tinubu takes action amid NFF crisis

Earlier, Legit.ng reported about President Bola Tinubu's recent directive for comprehensive reforms in Nigerian football following a wave of resignations at the Nigeria Football Federation.

The resignation of key officials comes in the wake of the Super Falcons' and Super Eagles' failures to qualify for upcoming World Cup tournaments, marking a significant low point for Nigeria's historically prominent football legacy.

Source: Legit.ng