The NNPC raised petrol prices at its retail outlets, with Lagos and Abuja among the worst affected

The price jump followed three separate gantry price increases by Dangote Petroleum Refinery within a single nine-day window

Depot prices in Lagos surged by nearly N70 per litre in just one trading session, pointing to deeper cost pressures in Nigeria's fuel supply chain

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of experience in business journalism, with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) has raised the pump price of petrol at its retail outlets nationwide, with motorists in Lagos now paying N1,299 per litre and those in parts of Abuja paying as much as N1,345 per litre.

The price adjustment follows a sharp rise in wholesale costs driven by three consecutive gantry price increases from the Dangote Petroleum Refinery within nine days.

Petrol prices are rising again as NNPCL adjusts pump prices Photo: AFP

Source: Getty Images

What triggered the latest price increase

Dangote Refinery raised its Premium Motor Spirit gantry price from N1,165 to N1,185 per litre on August 20, then again to N1,200 per litre on August 25.

A third increase on August 29 pushed the gantry price further to N1,265 per litre, bringing the total rise to N100 per litre across that stretch.

Checks by Petroleumprice.ng on Monday showed NNPCL dispensing petrol at N1,299 per litre in Ikeja, Lagos.

At the depot level, Sahara and Ascon depots were selling at N1,269 per litre, while Integrated and African Terminal depots were offering the product at N1,270 per litre.

Those figures compare with N1,200 to N1,201 per litre recorded at the same depots as of Friday, August 28, meaning depot prices climbed by roughly N69 to N70 per litre within a single trading session.

Price differences across locations reflect Nigeria's deregulated downstream petroleum market, where retail costs can vary based on supply logistics and proximity to depots.

Brent crude oil prices are also adding to the strain, trading at around $90.50 per barrel amid concerns over global supply following fresh US-Iran military strikes and shipping risks through the Strait of Hormuz.

Elevated crude prices raise the replacement cost of petroleum products and could push domestic prices higher still.

Lagos motorists now pay N1,299 per litre for petrol at NNPCL stations Photo: Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

State-by-state NNPCL pump prices

Below are the latest petrol prices at NNPCL stations across Nigeria's states:

Abia – N1,295

Abuja – N1,335

Adamawa – N1,280

Akwa Ibom – N1,310

Anambra – N1,306

Bauchi – N1,365

Bayelsa – N1,308

Benue – N1,305

Borno – N1,308

Delta – N1,305

Ebonyi – N1,355

Edo – N1,310

Ekiti – N1,350

Enugu – N1,235

Gombe – N1,345

Imo – N1,300

Jigawa – N1,340

Kaduna – N1,365

Kano – N1,360

Katsina – N1,377

Kogi – N1,360

Kwara – N1,300

Lagos – N1,299

Nasarawa – N1,340

Niger – N1,364

Ogun – N1,305

Ondo – N1,320

Osun – N1,300

Oyo – N1,295

Plateau – N1,301

Rivers – N1,300

Sokoto – N1,378

Taraba – N1,300

Yobe – N1,395

Zamfara – N1,370

Marketers fight back as Dangote files lawsuit

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that marketers said they are ready to oppose a suit filed by the Dangote Petroleum Refinery to stop the issuance of new petrol import licences in the country.

The legal battle followed recent approvals granted by the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) to six companies to import about 720,000 metric tonnes of Premium Motor Spirit (petrol) to support domestic supply.

Marketers approved to import PMS are: NIPCO, AA Rano, Matrix Energy, Shafa, Pinnacle Oil, and Bono Energy.

Source: Legit.ng