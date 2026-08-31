Nollywood couple Mo Bimpe and Lateef Adedimeji attended the lavish first birthday celebration of Iyabo Ojo's grandson, Rakeem Mkambala, in Lagos

Singer Segun Johnson gave the couple a special shoutout during the party, publicly celebrating the birth of their triplets

Mo Bimpe and Lateef were also spotted on the dance floor with Iyabo Ojo and later sprayed money as Segun Johnson performed

Nollywood sweethearts Mo Bimpe and Lateef Adedimeji turned up in full celebratory mode at the first birthday party of Iyabo Ojo's grandson, Rakeem Mkambala, on Saturday, August 29, in Lagos.

Rakeem is the son of superstar Tanzanian singer Juma Jux and his wife Priscilla, who is Iyabo Ojo's daughter. The couple threw a grand birthday bash for their little one, drawing a crowd of family, friends and prominent faces from the entertainment world.

Mo Bimpe and Lateef Adedimeji steal the spotlight at Iyabo Ojo's grandson's birthday. Credit: mobimpe/iyaboojofespris

Source: Instagram

Among the guests who made a memorable impression were Mo Bimpe and her husband Lateef Adedimeji. The beloved couple was clearly in high spirits throughout the event, joining the celebration with energy that did not go unnoticed.

Segun Johnson Shouts Out the Couple's Triplets

One of the standout moments of the evening came when singer Segun Johnson, who was performing at the party, paused to give Mo Bimpe and Lateef Adedimeji a special public recognition. He used the occasion to celebrate the couple's triplets, drawing cheers from those in attendance.

The duo was also spotted on the dance floor alongside Iyabo Ojo herself, moving to the music in what appeared to be a warm and joyful moment shared between close friends.

In another clip that circulated online, Mo Bimpe and Lateef were seen enthusiastically spraying money into a box as Segun Johnson performed, embracing the full spirit of the occasion.

Mo Bimpe and Lateef Adedimeji make money rain at Iyabo Ojo's grandchild's birthday party. Credit: mobimpe

Source: Instagram

A video of Mo Bimpe and Lateef Adedimeji on the dance floor with Iyabo Ojo is below:

Another clip of Mo Bimpe and husband making money rain is below:

Mo Bimpe shares painful experience

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Mo Bimpe spoke openly about one of the most painful periods of her life, the years she spent trying to have a child while being quietly shut out of celebrations by those around her.

The actress shared the emotional post on her Instagram on Monday, 31 August 2026, following her attendance at the first birthday party of baby Rakeem, the son of Priscilla and Juma Jux.

The lavish event drew several celebrities and their families, but for Mo Bimpe, returning home that night stirred up memories she had long carried in silence.

Source: Legit.ng