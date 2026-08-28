Uganda's Tooro Kingdom announced the death of Omukama Oyo Nyimba Kabamba Iguru Rukidi IV late Thursday night

King Oyo became one of Africa's youngest monarchs when he ascended the throne as a 3-year-old following his father's death

The Royal Family confirmed a prince will succeed the late king, with the heir's identity to be revealed per Tooro customs

Uganda is in mourning following the death of Omukama Oyo Nyimba Kabamba Iguru Rukidi IV, the King of the Tooro Kingdom, who passed away at approximately 10:00 p.m. on Thursday.

The Royal Family confirmed the news in an official statement, describing the loss as "immeasurable" to the throne, the people of Tooro and Uganda as a whole.

Sadness as Young, Popular King Dies After He Was Crowned at Age 3, Details Emerge

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According to NDTV, the family called on subjects of the kingdom to remain united, peaceful and prayerful during the period of mourning.

"Omukama Atulize. Enkuba Etutire," the statement read, drawing on traditional Tooro expressions of grief and remembrance.

A reign that began in childhood

King Oyo ascended to the Tooro throne as a three-year-old child following the death of his father, Omukama Patrick Matthew Kaboyo Olimi III, making him one of the youngest monarchs in recorded history. Over a reign spanning more than two decades, he grew into one of Uganda's most recognised traditional leaders and became a symbol of the kingdom's cultural identity and continuity.

His death is expected to set off an extended period of mourning across Tooro and among Ugandan communities both at home and abroad.

Succession and funeral plans pending

The Royal Family said a prince will carry forward the king's legacy and serve as heir to the throne. However, the identity of the successor will not be disclosed immediately; the announcement is to be made at an appropriate time in line with the traditions and customs of the Tooro Kingdom.

Funeral arrangements and the formal mourning schedule had not been released at the time of the announcement. The Royal Family said a more detailed statement would follow.

PLU Canada, in a tribute shared following the news, acknowledged the depth of the loss and the significance of King Oyo's reign. "Crowned at three, his remarkable reign embodied continuity, cultural patrimony and regal dignity," the tribute read. "The King departs; the Crown endures."

As the Tooro Kingdom prepares for the transition ahead, the Royal Family has renewed its appeal for calm, urging subjects to honour their monarch's memory through unity and respect for the kingdom's traditions.

See the X post below:

Foremost traditional ruler, Ojo, dies

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Magongo Community in Kogi State is mourning the death of its traditional ruler, His Royal Highness Sam Bola Ojo, who died in the early hours of Monday, July 21, 2026.

The Magongo Development Association (MDA) broke the news in an official statement signed by its National President, Prince Jordan Alaba Akpata.

Source: Legit.ng