Nigerians can secure five-year multiple-entry visas for easier international travel

The UK, Schengen area, and India offer long-term visas for eligible applicants

South Africa and UAE facilitate multiple-entry visas for business and tourism

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

For Nigerians who frequently travel abroad for business, tourism, family visits or other legitimate purposes, securing a long-term multiple-entry visa can make international travel easier and less stressful.

Instead of applying for a fresh visa before every trip, eligible travellers can use a multiple-entry visa to make repeated visits during its validity period, provided they comply with the conditions attached to the visa.

Top countries giving Nigerians multiple five-year entry visas. Credit: NurPhoto/Contributor

Source: Getty Images

However, obtaining a five-year visa is not automatic. Approval depends on the destination country, the applicant’s circumstances, travel history, finances and purpose of travel.

Here are five destinations where eligible Nigerian travellers can obtain five-year multiple-entry visas.

1. United Kingdom

The United Kingdom offers long-term Standard Visitor visas valid for two, five or 10 years.

A five-year UK visitor visa permits multiple visits during the validity period, with visitors generally allowed to stay for up to six months per visit.

Applicants must satisfy the UK’s visitor requirements and demonstrate that they are genuine visitors with sufficient funds to support their trips.

The visa is particularly useful for Nigerians who regularly travel to the UK for tourism, family visits, business-related activities and other permitted purposes.

2. Schengen Area

Eligible Nigerians with strong travel records may qualify for a five-year multiple-entry Schengen visa.

Under the EU Visa Code, multiple-entry Schengen visas can be issued for periods of up to five years, with progressively longer validity possible for travellers who have previously obtained and lawfully used shorter-term visas.

However, a five-year Schengen visa does not allow someone to live in Europe for five years.

It remains a short-stay visa, with holders generally restricted to 90 days within any 180 days.

3. India

India is another destination where eligible Nigerian travellers can obtain long-term multiple-entry visas for permitted purposes, including tourism and business.

Nigerians can now visit these five countries on multiple-entry visas. Credit: Picture Alliance/Contributor

Source: Getty Images

A five-year visa can benefit Nigerians with regular business interests, family connections or other legitimate reasons for frequent travel to India.

Applicants must still satisfy the applicable visa requirements, and approval is subject to the assessment of Indian immigration authorities.

4. South Africa

South Africa offers qualifying Nigerian businesspeople access to five-year multiple-entry visas.

The country has introduced measures aimed at making business travel easier for eligible Nigerian businesspeople, including the availability of five-year multiple-entry visas.

The option is particularly useful for Nigerians who frequently visit South Africa for meetings, investment, business and other professional activities.

5. United Arab Emirates

The United Arab Emirates also offers a five-year multiple-entry tourist visa to eligible applicants, regardless of nationality, subject to approval.

The visa permits multiple entries over five years, with stays of up to 90 days per visit. Extensions may be possible, although the total period spent in the UAE is subject to annual limits.

UAE announces urgent visa processing fee

Legit.ng earlier reported that the UAE has released details of its 60-day multiple-entry visit visa, including pricing for both standard and expedited processing, through the licensed visa platform govr.ae.

The visa permits holders to enter and exit the UAE as many times as they wish within 60 days from the date of issue, with no cap on the number of entries. However, the total duration of stay cannot exceed 60 days across all visits combined.

Source: Legit.ng