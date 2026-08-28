A WAEC official in Anambra alleged that last-minute adjustments before the 2026 WASSCE results release affected CBT candidates

Olanrewaju Fadehan claimed schools spent over N60m on CBT facilities that were badly hit by technical problems during the examination

WAEC's Head of Public Affairs declined to comment when contacted over the allegations on Thursday, August 27

The controversy surrounding the 2026 West African Senior School Certificate Examination results has taken a new turn after a senior official at the examination body publicly alleged technical glitches and administrative failures that he says directly affected candidates' scores.

Olanrewaju Fadehan, Head of Examinations at the WAEC office covering Anambra state, made the claims in a video that has since circulated widely online.

A WAEC official in Anambra alleges technical glitches affected CBT candidates. Photo credit: @waecnigeria

Source: Twitter

He alleged that candidates who sat the computer-based version of the examination were the worst affected, particularly in subjects such as Mathematics, English and Igbo.

Fadehan's allegations against WAEC

Fadehan said the problems became visible around the time the results were due for release. He noted that the results were originally expected between August 3 and 5, 2026, with WAEC traditionally releasing results on Mondays, but that last-minute changes were made to the process.

"Obviously, there was a problem because the press was eagerly waiting on Monday, the scheduled date. There was a need to quickly do some last-minute adjustments. Something was wrong," he said.

He also raised concern over the reported poor performance of South-East candidates in Igbo, describing it as difficult to explain given that the language is widely spoken across the region.

On the financial impact of the rollout, Fadehan alleged that schools which invested heavily in computer-based testing infrastructure were badly let down.

"The call for a review this year is particularly disturbing, as it is alarming. Schools that subscribed to the CBT innovation of WAEC were badly hit. Some of them spent upwards of N60m and above to set up their CBT facilities," he said.

He further alleged that some candidates were not given proper calculators during the examination, a situation he said contributed to poor performance in Mathematics and related subjects.

Fadehan said he raised these concerns formally during and after the examination, submitting petitions to the WAEC Board, the House of Representatives Committee on Basic Education and Examining Bodies, and the Minister of Education. He alleged that instead of his complaints being addressed, he was placed on interdiction.

He called directly on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to order an investigation into what he described as a systemic failure affecting computer-based candidates. He also raised allegations of financial impropriety within WAEC's management, touching on calculator procurement, student identification cards, and fees charged to candidates.

WAEC declines to respond

When contacted on Thursday, August 27, WAEC's Head of Public Affairs, Moyosola Adesina, offered no response to the allegations.

"No comment for now," she said.

The allegations add to concerns already raised by school administrators and education advocates, who have claimed that several high-performing students received grades that appeared inconsistent with their academic records and results from other standardised assessments.

WAEC changes question pattern

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that WAEC introduced upgraded question serialisation to ensure candidates receive different question arrangements in CBT exams.

Over 1.9 million candidates registered for the 2026 WASSCE under the computer-based examination format. WAEC, however, warned against malpractice syndicates while confirming strict monitoring and prosecution measures during the exams.

Source: Legit.ng