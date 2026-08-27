Dr Gbenu Akinwale, a Nigerian psychology lecturer, was moved to tears when a male graduate visited her office on his sign-out day

The student printed a heartfelt inscription on his shirt that revealed feelings he had quietly carried throughout his four years on campus

Dr Akinwale admitted she had never once noticed the student during his entire time at the university, making the moment even more unexpected

Dr Gbenu Akinwale, a Nigerian psychology lecturer, became emotional after a graduating student walked into her office on his sign-out day wearing a shirt with a message she never saw coming.

The inscription on the shirt read:

"I came to study Psychology but fell in love with Dr. Akinwale."

Lecturer emotional after a new graduate honoured her with sign-out shirt. Photo credit: Gbenu Akinwale/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

The Moment That Left Dr Akinwale Speechless

The student had printed the words across his sign-out shirt, a popular Nigerian campus tradition where graduates use their shirts to mark the end of their university journey with personal messages, names, and dedications.

When he arrived at her office to show her, the lecturer was visibly overcome with emotion.

Sharing a video of the encounter on TikTok, Dr Akinwale reflected on just how surprising the moment was for her.

She wrote that despite four full years of crossing paths with this student, she had never once paid him particular attention.

The lecturer went on to share the quiet lesson she took from the experience, noting that the students who move through a classroom without drawing much attention are sometimes the ones holding on to the most meaningful memories.

"Sometimes, the students you barely notice are the ones quietly carrying the memories you never knew you were creating," she said.

Nigerians React to the Graduation Moment

The video resonated with many Nigerians online, particularly students and graduates who recalled lecturers who had left a lasting impression on them.

@Fashion designer in DOU said:

"As a psychology student and one who’s also graduating next year, this is an INSPO."

@Ayomidips said:

"Me planning to write this for Dr Ajayi. They all told us all biochemistry lecturer in lautech are wicked but to me Dr Ajayi just has a space in my heart."

Oscar Emmanuel added:

"When I dey school ehh I dey swr for all my lecturers until my final year I met one mummy I don't want to call her Dr. alone she is a mummy to all of us."

See the post below:

FUOYE lecturer gets unexpected gifts

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that students of the Federal University Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE) surprised their lecturer in class with a unique way of appreciation.

The students distracted him and walked to the front of the class, and dropped their gifts on the table for him.

Source: Legit.ng