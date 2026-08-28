Ex-BBNaija winner Phyna has accused content creator Ashmusy of attempting to remove her from a lucrative celebrity boxing deal

Phyna claimed she had been in discussions with the organisers for about seven months after they initially approached her in February 2026

The reality TV star became furious after allegedly learning that Ashmusy wanted the organisers to replace her with another person

Former BBNaija winner and streamer Phyna has publicly called out content creator Ashmusy over an alleged attempt to edge her out of a multi-million-naira celebrity boxing deal.

Phyna explained that the organisers first contacted her in February 2026 about participating in a celebrity boxing match against a Ghanaian.

According to her, the organisers later asked her to recommend other celebrities who could participate.

Phyna has accused content creator Ashmusy of attempting to remove her from a lucrative celebrity boxing deal. Photos: Phyna/Ashmusy.

Source: Instagram

How Ashmusy entered the deal

Phyna said she suggested Ashmusy to the organisers on Wednesday, August 19, after another potential opponent reportedly became unavailable because of a wedding.

She claimed the organisers asked her to contact Ashmusy, which she did.

According to the reality star, Ashmusy subsequently requested to speak directly with the organisers, prompting the reality star to set up a three-way call.

Phyna alleged that Ashmusy accepted the deal but later stopped responding to her calls and messages.

But what reportedly happened next left Phyna furious.

In an Instagram video shared on Thursday afternoon, Phyna alleged that Ashmusy had asked the boxing organisers to drop her from the deal and replace her with someone else.

The reality star questioned why Ashmusy would allegedly attempt to remove her after she had introduced her to the organisers.

“You dey comot food for my mouth, Ashmusy; you are a bad person,” Phyna said.

She also repeatedly described the content creator as “evil” and accused her of trying to take away an opportunity she had pursued for months.

Watch the X video of Phyna calling out Ashmusy here:

Reactions trail Phyna's video

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@greengizie stated:

"Phyna u are right Ashmusy show say she nah first class snitch .u deserve to be very angry she nah better wicked person . I bring u come chop u come won take my own food .nah thunder suppose fire u ."

@greengizie noted:

"Abeg phyna if u catch her for the brotherhood help me beat her well I will really appreciate it, just to also help me find peace of mind with the person way snitch on me person way old enough to be my papa."

Phyna claimed she had been in discussions with the organisers for about seven months after they initially approached her in February 2026. Photo: Phyna.

Source: Instagram

Phyna opens up on readiness to end beef with Davido

Legit.ng earlier reported that Phyna opened up that she was ready to bury the hatchet with Afrobeats superstar Davido, almost two years after their heated online disagreement shook social media.

The former BBNaija “Level Up” housemate disclosed a recent Twitch livestream. She spoke candidly about the lingering issue and her desire to finally move on.

According to Phyna, time and maturity changed her perspective, and she now believes a proper conversation could help both parties understand what really went wrong.

Source: Legit.ng