Man's Emotional Reaction Trends as His Younger Sister Who's Studying Law Bags First Class
- X user Seyi took to social media to share the exciting news about his little sister's academic achievement in law
- The proud brother expressed how deeply moved he was by his sister's accomplishment at university
- The heartwarming post quickly drew warm reactions from people who joined in celebrating the young graduate
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A Nigerian man identified as Seyi on X has melted hearts online after sharing the news that his younger sister graduated with a first class degree in Law.
Seyi could barely contain his excitement as he broke the news to his followers, writing in a post that has since attracted attention and warm wishes from across the platform.
Seyi's Pride for His Sister
In his own words, Seyi wrote:
"Just found out my little sister got a first class degree in LAWWW!!! I'm so proud of her, man."
The energy behind the post, complete with the drawn-out capitalisation of "LAW," captured just how significant the moment felt to him.
Earning a first class degree in Law is widely regarded as one of the more demanding academic achievements in Nigerian higher education, making the milestone all the more worth celebrating.
Congratulations Pour In for the Law Graduate
The post quickly attracted congratulatory messages from Nigerians who were equally moved by the news.
Sharon said:
"Congratulationsss to her."
Etini Abasi said:
"Omg congratulations seyiiiiii."
Annie added:
"Awwww. Congratulations."
LASU student celebrates first class degree
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Ayomiposi Akinloye graduated from Lagos State University in August 2026 with a first-class honours degree in Mass Communication.
The LASU graduate shared on LinkedIn how she cried multiple times throughout her university journey, from failed assessments to overwhelming exams.
Source: Legit.ng
Ankrah Shalom (Human-Interest editor) Shalom Ankrah is a journalist and a Human Interest Editor at Legit.ng with over six years of experience. She has a degree in Mass communication from Alex Ekwueme University. Shalom has worked with reputable news organizations including The Tide and GistReel. Email: ankrah.shalom@corp.legit.ng.