Twin brothers Taiwo and Kehinde Ajitokewu both graduated from Lagos State University (LASU) with first-class honours

Kehinde stood out further by emerging as the best student in his entire department at LASU

A former school senior who knew the twins from a secondary school they attended together celebrated their achievement on X

Twin brothers Taiwo and Kehinde Ajitokewu have made their family and community proud after both graduating from Lagos State University (LASU) with first-class honours, with Kehinde also clinching the title of best student in his department.

The achievement drew widespread admiration online, including from a former school senior who shared a heartfelt tribute on X, recounting how he remembered the twins as junior students at Dolphin High School in Isale-Eko, Lagos.

A former schoolmate reacts to LASU twins bagging first class degree. Photo credit: @Farouq9910/X

Source: Twitter

LASU: Man reacts after twins bag degree

The user, identified on X as @Farouq9910, recalled how the twins would approach him and a fellow senior named Adam as younger students, seeking guidance and advice.

His post, shared on 25 August 2026, described the twins' graduation as a proud and well-deserved moment. Addressing them directly, he wrote:

"The Ajitokewus, my boys from Dolphin High School."

"These guys would come and meet me and Adam then, "senior Adam, Senior Farouq, how did you guys......"."

"Proud of you guys, from Isale-Eko to the World."

"Well deserved!"

"Barakah llahu fihi guys ❤️💡🎉"

Legit.ng had earlier reported that while both brothers achieved first-class honours, Kehinde's result came with an additional distinction, as he was recognised as the top-performing student across his entire department at LASU.

See the post that celebrated the Ajitokewu twins' graduation below:

Man flaunts milestones, 13 awards

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that an engineering graduate of Lagos State University (LASU) announced his graduation on LinkedIn after a five-year journey.

He earned membership in three professional engineering bodies, including the Nigerian Society of Engineers, alongside his degree.

Source: Legit.ng