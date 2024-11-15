Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering politics and governance in Nigeria.

Dutse, Jigawa state - Mukhtari Ibrahim Gagarawa, the chairman of the New Nigeria People's Party (NNPP) in Jigawa state, is dead.

Legit.ng reports that Gagarawa is a one-time chairman of Gagarawa local government area (LGA).

Kwankwaso sad over Gagarawa's death

Details of the NNPP leader’s passing are sketchy, but Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, a key leader of the NNPP in neighbouring Kano state, confirmed the sad development.

Kwankwaso wrote on his verified X account on Friday, November 15:

“I extend my deepest condolences to the Jigawa State NNPP family, over the passing of the state party chairman, Alh. Mukhtari Ibrahim Gagarawa.

“A former chairman of Gagarawa Local Government, his loss will be deeply felt by his family, his associates and all of us.

“May the Almighty Allah grant him Jannatul Firdaus. Ameen.”

Legit.ng reports that although it is predominantly active in Kano state, the NNPP is also popular in Jigawa state.

The party contested the 2023 Nigerian general election, but its flagbearer, Kwankwaso, came in fourth place, winning only one state, its stronghold of Kano. It also controls just one state in Nigeria - Kano.

Already, the NNPP and Kwankwaso have their eyes on the next Nigerian general elections in 2027 with the former Kano governor vowing to emerge victorious.

