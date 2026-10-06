Oman's government has outlined the specific conditions that must be met before a foreign national can be issued a work visa in the country

The Sultanate requires applicants to be at least 21 years old and to hold a valid work permit issued by the Ministry of Labour

The sponsor taking responsibility for the applicant must be a fully qualified local individual who vouches for the accuracy of all submitted information

Oman has published the official requirements that foreign nationals must satisfy before an employer can secure a work visa on their behalf, with four key conditions forming the basis of any successful application.

According to the Sultanate of Oman's government portal, the work visa service allows an employer to bring a foreign worker into the country under their own sponsorship and responsibility. Unless the employer is a government entity, obtaining the visa also requires a licence from the Ministry of Labour.

Oman lists 4 key requirements for foreigners to get work visa. Photo: Getty

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4 requirements for Oman work visa

The Omani government has set out four special conditions that all applicants must meet before the process can proceed.

1. First, the sponsor must be a local, fully qualified individual who takes personal responsibility for the truthfulness of every detail submitted in the application.

2. Second, the foreign worker applying for the visa must be at least 21 years old.

3. Third, the gender of the person being sponsored must correspond exactly with the gender stated on the work permit already issued by the Ministry of Labour.

4. Fourth, the profession listed on the work permit must be identical to the profession entered on the visa application form itself.

Oman visa: Documents needed and application steps

Beyond meeting those four conditions, applicants must also gather a specific set of supporting documents before submitting their request. These include a copy of the applicant's passport, a personal photograph, a copy of the work permit, and a copy of the medical examination.

Once everything is in order, the process moves through three stages: submission of the application, a review period, and finally the issuance of the visa.

The straightforward three-step structure suggests the process is designed to be efficient, provided all conditions and documentation requirements are met from the outset.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng