The American Red Cross said blood supply levels have dropped to a crisis point for only the second time in its 150-year history

Extreme heat, wildfires, and a widespread food-borne illness outbreak have combined to worsen an already strained supply

Canada is also facing a blood shortage, with donations falling nearly 20% since the start of June

The American Red Cross has declared a blood supply crisis in the United States, describing current inventory levels as only the second time in the organisation's 150-year history that things have become this dire.

Dr Courtney Lawrence, who works with the American Red Cross, told the BBC that supply levels fell by a quarter in a single month, with the shortfall landing in summer, the period when hospitals typically need more blood than at any other time of year.

American Red Cross Declares Blood Supply Crisis, Only Second Time in 150-Year History

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She linked the seasonal spike in demand to a rise in road accidents and outdoor activities that result in injuries requiring transfusions.

Why Donations Have Fallen

The Red Cross, which supplies roughly 40% of all blood used across the United States, said it is currently distributing about 3,500 more units than normal for this time of year and is being forced to draw heavily on reserves. Lawrence explained that stockpiling is not a straightforward solution because donated blood expires after 42 days as red blood cells break down over time.

She described a combination of factors that pushed an existing shortage to crisis point. High summer temperatures have made people more cautious about going out, and some planned blood drives could not go ahead because venues were unable to provide a safe and comfortable environment.

The growing number of wildfires has also pulled attention and resources away. Lawrence additionally cited a spread of food-borne illness across the country, widely understood to refer to cyclosporiasis, an infection caused by a diarrhoea-inducing parasite, as another contributing factor.

All blood types are urgently needed, though O positive is in particularly short supply.

Impact on Hospitals

Lawrence said some hospitals have raised concerns that the crisis could affect routine surgical procedures. A number have also weighed up "whether they may need to divert patients to other trauma centres if they cannot keep enough blood on their shelves to be able to support emergencies," she said.

The first time the Red Cross declared a blood crisis was in January 2022, when the Covid-19 pandemic coincided with severe winter weather conditions.

Canada Also Running Low

Blood supply problems are not limited to the United States. Canadian Blood Services said donations have fallen by nearly 20% since the start of June, with weekly appointment shortfalls of between 1,500 and 2,500 over the past six weeks. The organisation said it has been drawing on existing inventory to meet patient needs, with several blood types now at levels it described as "not sustainable for patient care."

Unlike in the US, Canadian Blood Services said the reason behind the drop remains unclear, noting that while some seasonal decline is expected each summer, bookings have fallen "well below typical summer patterns."

Source: Legit.ng