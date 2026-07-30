Sweden's government has published the official fee required for foreigners to apply for Swedish citizenship, and the amount may surprise many

The Swedish Migration Agency shared its take on applicants getting a refund if the application got rejected

Certain categories of stateless individuals are exempt from paying the fee under specific conditions

Sweden's government has published the official cost of applying for Swedish citizenship, a question many foreigners are willing to know.

The Swedish Migration Agency confirmed the amount, stating that the citizenship process does not give a refund if the foreigner was denied citizenship.

Sweden publishes the cost of foreigners applying for citizenship. Photo credit: Carl XVI Gustaf

Source: UGC

Cost of foreigners becoming Swedish citizens

The figure, listed on the Swedish Migration Agency's official citizenship page, applies to adults seeking to become Swedish nationals.

According to the Migration Agency, foreigners are expected to pay a non-refundable application fee of SEK 2,900 (approx. N414,068).

One of the key conditions attached to the fee is that it will not be returned to the applicant in the event that the application is unsuccessful, meaning those who apply and are rejected lose the full amount.

Foreigners excepted from citizenship cost

Not everyone is required to pay the SEK 2,900 fee. The Migration Agency has outlined two categories of individuals who are entirely exempt from the charge.

The first group covers stateless people who have been granted refugee status through an official declaration.

The second covers stateless refugees who hold travel documents issued directly by the Swedish Migration Agency. Outside of these two specific circumstances, the fee applies to all adult applicants.

Requirements to become Swedish citizen

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Sweden's Migration Agency published the full list of conditions adults must satisfy before they can apply to become Swedish citizens..

Applicants must meet requirements covering residency duration, identity documents, language knowledge, and financial self-sufficiency.

Source: Legit.ng