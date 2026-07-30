Sweden Mentions Total Costs Foreigners Must Pay Before Applying for Citizenship in 2026
- Sweden's government has published the official fee required for foreigners to apply for Swedish citizenship, and the amount may surprise many
- The Swedish Migration Agency shared its take on applicants getting a refund if the application got rejected
- Certain categories of stateless individuals are exempt from paying the fee under specific conditions
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Sweden's government has published the official cost of applying for Swedish citizenship, a question many foreigners are willing to know.
The Swedish Migration Agency confirmed the amount, stating that the citizenship process does not give a refund if the foreigner was denied citizenship.
Cost of foreigners becoming Swedish citizens
The figure, listed on the Swedish Migration Agency's official citizenship page, applies to adults seeking to become Swedish nationals.
According to the Migration Agency, foreigners are expected to pay a non-refundable application fee of SEK 2,900 (approx. N414,068).
One of the key conditions attached to the fee is that it will not be returned to the applicant in the event that the application is unsuccessful, meaning those who apply and are rejected lose the full amount.
Foreigners excepted from citizenship cost
Not everyone is required to pay the SEK 2,900 fee. The Migration Agency has outlined two categories of individuals who are entirely exempt from the charge.
The first group covers stateless people who have been granted refugee status through an official declaration.
The second covers stateless refugees who hold travel documents issued directly by the Swedish Migration Agency. Outside of these two specific circumstances, the fee applies to all adult applicants.
Requirements to become Swedish citizen
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Sweden's Migration Agency published the full list of conditions adults must satisfy before they can apply to become Swedish citizens..
Applicants must meet requirements covering residency duration, identity documents, language knowledge, and financial self-sufficiency.
Source: Legit.ng
Oluwadara Adebisi (Human Interest Editor) Adebisi Oluwadara is a Human Interest Editor who joined Legit.ng in January 2026. He has over seven years of experience in press release writing and journalism. He graduated from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, in 2021 with a bachelor's degree in Food Science and Technology. However, he was mentored in journalism and became a certified journalist after completing the Google News Initiative courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. He can be reached at oluwadara.adebisi@corp.legit.ng