The DMO has opened subscriptions for two Federal Government of Nigeria (FGN) Savings Bonds priced at N1,000 per unit.

The two-year and three-year bonds offer annual interest rates of 13.963% and 14.963%, respectively

The savings bonds are backed by the full faith and credit of the Federal Government of Nigeria and carry no default risk

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of experience covering Nigeria's economy, capital markets, banking, and public finance.

The Debt Management Office (DMO) has opened subscriptions for two Federal Government of Nigeria (FGN) Savings Bonds, offering investors the opportunity to invest from N5,000, with each unit priced at N1,000.

According to the DMO, the offer, which opened on August 3, 2026, will close on August 7, 2026, while settlement is scheduled for August 12, 2026.

The DMO has launched two new FGN Savings Bonds priced at N1,000 per unit Photo: DMO

Source: Getty Images

The first offer is a two-year FGN Savings Bond due August 12, 2028, with an annual interest rate of 13.963%. The second is a three-year FGN Savings Bond maturing on August 12, 2029, offering 14.963% per annum.

Details of the savings bonds

The DMO said the bonds are available at N1,000 per unit, subject to a minimum subscription of N5,000 and in multiples of N1,000 thereafter, up to a maximum subscription of N50 million.

Interest will be paid quarterly on November 12, February 12, May 12, and August 12, while the principal will be repaid in full on the maturity date.

Part of the DMO's offer reads:

"Units of sale: N1,000 per unit subject to a minimum subscription of N5,000 and in multiples of N1,000 thereafter, subject to a maximum subscription of N50,000,000."

"Interest payment: Payable quarterly. Redemption: Bullet repayment on the maturity date."

DMO highlights benefits for investors

The DMO said the FGN Savings Bonds are backed by the full faith and credit of the Federal Government of Nigeria and charged upon the general assets of the country, Tribune reports.

The agency added that the bonds qualify as securities in which trustees can invest under the Trustee Investment Act.

They also qualify as government securities under the Companies Income Tax Act (CITA) and the Personal Income Tax Act (PITA), making them eligible for tax exemptions for pension funds and other qualified investors.

Nigerians looking for low-risk investments can now subscribe to two new FGN Savings Bonds Photo: Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

In addition, the bonds are listed on the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) and qualify as liquid assets for banks' liquidity ratio calculations.

The DMO advised interested investors to contact any of its appointed stockbroking firms to subscribe to the offer before the August 7 deadline.

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Senior Special Assistant on Public Communication, Phrank Shaibu, Atiku said the revelations by APGC Executive Secretary Joy Ogaji amount to a collapse of the Tinubu administration's position on the m

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Source: Legit.ng