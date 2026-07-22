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US Military Names Third Soldier Killed in Iranian Attack on Jordan Air Base
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US Military Names Third Soldier Killed in Iranian Attack on Jordan Air Base

by  Basit Jamiu
2 min read
  • The Department of War identified Sgt. Angel Rampersad, 28, as the third US service member killed in the July 17 attack on Muwaffaq Salti Air Base
  • Rampersad had been listed as missing after the Iranian strike on the base in Jordan before her death was officially confirmed
  • She was assigned to an air defence unit based in Ansbach, Germany, and served as a Signal Operations Support Specialist

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The US Department of War has officially identified Sgt. Angel Rampersad, 28, as a third service member killed in the Iranian attack on Muwaffaq Salti Air Base in Jordan on July 17.

Rampersad had been listed as missing in the aftermath of the strike before authorities confirmed her death.

Iranian strike escalates tensions as Sgt. Rampersad is confirmed among three US service members lost in Jordan.
US Department of War identifies Sgt. Angel Rampersad as the third American killed in the Iranian attack on Muwaffaq Salti Air Base. Photo credit: USWarDept/x
Source: Twitter

According to Fox news, she was assigned to the 1st Battalion, 57th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, 52d Air Defense Artillery Brigade, 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command, based in Ansbach, Germany, where she served as a 25U Signal Operations Support Specialist.

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Department of War pays tribute

In a statement following the announcement, officials expressed condolences to those closest to the fallen soldier.

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"We extend our deepest, most heartfelt condolences to her family and all those who are navigating this unimaginable loss," the Department of War said.

The July 17 attack on the Jordanian base marked a significant escalation, with Iran holding responsibility for the strike that claimed the lives of at least three US military personnel.

The identification of Rampersad brings the number of confirmed fatalities among American troops in the incident to three, following the earlier naming of two other service members.

Rampersad's role as a signal operations support specialist placed her within a unit focused on air and missile defence, a function that has taken on heightened importance across US military installations in the Middle East in recent years.

Department of War tribute honors Rampersad, extending condolences to her family after the July 17 attack in Jordan.
Signal operations specialist Rampersad serves with the 1st Battalion, 57th Air Defense Artillery Regiment in Germany before her death is confirmed. Photo credit: AnnaMoneymaker/GettyImages
Source: Getty Images

Iran airstrike kills 2 US soldiers

Legit.ng earlier reported that the United States military confirmed on Saturday, July 18, that two of its service members were killed and one remains missing following a direct Iranian attack on an American base in Jordan, marking the first US troop deaths from Iranian fire since the earliest days of the conflict.

The attack, which took place on Friday, July 17, involved a combination of Iranian ballistic missiles and drone strikes. Four additional service members who sustained injuries were evacuated to hospitals in Jordan and subsequently discharged. The identities of those killed have not been released.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Basit Jamiu avatar

Basit Jamiu (Current Affairs and Politics Editor) Basit Jamiu is an AFP-certified journalist. He is a current affairs and politics editor at Legit.ng. He holds a bachelor's degree from Nasarawa State University (2023). Basit previously worked as a staff writer at Ikeja Bird (2022), Associate Editor at Prime Progress (2022). He is a 2025 CRA Grantee, 2024 Open Climate Fellow (West Africa), 2023 MTN Media Fellow. Email: basitjamiu1st@gmail.com and basit.jamiu@corp.legit.ng.

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