List of Things to Know About Accord Party Emerges After Governor Adeleke Announces His Defection
- Governor Ademola Adeleke’s move to the Accord Party has drawn attention to the organisation’s history and current stance
- The party, known for its motto “UNITY, ONENESS AND PROGRESS,” has previously secured representation in the National Assembly
- Its leadership has recently raised alarm over rising food costs, urging President Bola Tinubu to declare a state of emergency on hunger
Governor Ademola Adeleke’s announcement of his defection to the Accord Party has sparked renewed interest in the political organisation.
Here are key facts that have emerged about the party, its history, and its current leadership.
Motto of Accord Party
The Accord Party declared that its guiding principle is captured in its motto: “UNITY, ONENESS AND PROGRESS.” Party officials explained that this motto reflected their commitment to building cohesion and driving development across Nigeria.
Accord Party registered office in Abuja
The party confirmed that its registered office is located in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja. It also stated that it has branches in every state capital, local government headquarters, and Area Councils within the FCT, as well as all wards across the federation.
Accord Party winning a seat in Lagos in 2015
Accord Party officials recalled that in the 2015 National Assembly elections, the party secured a seat in the House of Representatives. Dauda Kako Abayomi Are, representing Mushin I constituency in Lagos, was elected under the Accord banner.
Accord Party calls for state of emergency on hunger
The Accord National Chairman, Barrister Maxwell Mgbudem, urged President Bola Tinubu to take urgent action on the rising cost of food items. He warned that Nigerians were hungry and needed palliatives to ease their suffering.
The party noted that millions of citizens were disillusioned, struggling to afford basic meals due to economic hardship. It linked the crisis to the removal of fuel subsidy, liberalisation, and floating of the exchange rate, which led to the crash of the naira and unprecedented inflation.
According to Mgbudem, the situation was reminiscent of 1984, when Nigerians faced scarcity of essential commodities during the military regime of General Muhammadu Buhari.
National working committee of Accord Party
The Accord Party listed its current National Working Committee members as follows:
National Chairman: Barrister Maxwell Mgbudem
National Secretary: Hon. Adebukola A.A
National Treasurer: Alh. Yusuf AbdulKareem Saulawa
National Organising Secretary: Elder Ibe Thankgod
National Publicity Secretary: Hon. Joseph Omorogbe
National Financial Secretary: Hassan Bello
National Auditor: Alh. Muhammad G.P
Governor Adeleke’s defection has placed the Accord Party back in the spotlight. From its motto of unity and progress to its past electoral success and current calls for urgent government action on hunger, the party has positioned itself as a voice for Nigerians facing economic hardship.
Its leadership structure also shows a spread of experienced figures steering its affairs nationwide.
Source: Legit.ng
