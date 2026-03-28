Oyo 2027: Top PDP Aspirant Visits Ibadan Mogajis in Major Strategy

PDP guber aspirant, Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo, has emphasised traditional institutions' role in Oyo State's political future

Ajadi engaged Mogajis, seeking support for his 2027 governorship aspirations and pledging grassroots development

Mogaji leaders stressed the importance of integrity and fulfilling promises in political leadership

The leading governorship aspirant in Oyo State on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ambassador Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo, on Saturday, met with members of the Mogaji of Ibadanland, declaring that traditional institutions remain critical stakeholders in the state’s political and developmental future.

Ajadi paid a courtesy visit to the Mogajis at the historic Mopo Hall, Oja’ba, Ibadan, where he said the meeting formed part of deliberate consultations with grassroots traditional authorities as he prepares for the 2027 governorship race.

Olufemi Ajadi seeks Ibadan Mogajis' supports Photo Credit: @OlufemiAjadio

Source: Twitter

“I am here today to formally inform you, our revered fathers, about my gubernatorial aspiration and to seek your blessings and support. Ibadanland occupies a central position in Oyo State politics and development, and no serious contender can ignore the importance of the Mogajis who represent the authentic voices of their various families,” Ajadi said.

PDP aspirant traced his Ibadan root

Tracing his roots, Ajadi told the gathering that he hails from Osengere in Egbeda Local Government Area, stressing his deep connection with Ibadanland.

“I am from Osengere in Egbeda Local Government, and Chief Bode Amoo remains the ancestral head of our household. I have come to you as your son, with humility and respect, because I understand the role you play as custodians of our tradition and as community leaders,” he added.

The PDP governorship aspirant assured the Mogajis that his administration, if elected in 2027, would prioritise grassroots development, youth empowerment and stronger collaboration with traditional institutions across Oyo State.

Ajadi also pledged that his leadership would build on the developmental strides of the current administration in the state.

“My administration will be based on the continuity of the good governance of our leader, Governor Engineer Seyi Makinde,” he said.

In a further demonstration of support for the traditional institution, Ajadi donated funds to assist the Mogaji forum in the execution of its ongoing building projects.

Ibadan Mogajis speaks on Ajadi's aspirations

Responding on behalf of the Mogajis, Alhaji Mogaji Asimiyu Ariyori Adepoju Olorisa, the Aare Mogaji of Ibadanland and leader of all Mogajis, emphasised the strategic importance of traditional family heads in the administration and stability of Ibadanland.

“We are the ones running the affairs of Ibadanland under the leadership of the Olubadan, His Imperial Majesty, Oba Rashidi Adewolu Ladoja. Whoever pays due respect to the Mogajis has respected the entire Ibadanland,” he said.

He further noted that political aspirants seeking success in Ibadan must recognise the influence of the Mogajis.

“Anyone who wants to achieve his political aspiration in Ibadan must identify with the Mogajis. When Governor Seyi Makinde came to us, we told him he would emerge victorious, and he eventually did. We pray that your own aspiration will also be fulfilled,” he stated.

Adepoju, however, advised Ajadi to remain committed to his promises.

“Whatever you have promised the people, you must ensure you fulfil it. Leadership is about integrity and keeping faith with the people,” he added.

Other Mogajis who spoke at the meeting also offered prayers and words of encouragement to the aspirant.

Mogaji Muyideen Omitola prayed for divine guidance and success for Ajadi, saying, “May Almighty God grant your heart’s desire and make your aspiration a reality if it is good for the people of Oyo State.”

Mogaji Wasiu Salako, while praying for Ajadi’s success, also used the opportunity to highlight the need for more support for the Mogaji institution.

Ibadan Mogajis speak on Guber aspiration of Olufemi Ajadi Photo Credit: @OlufemiAjadio

Source: Twitter

“The Mogaji forum also requires financial support for its activities and development. We pray that God grants your wish and also touches your heart to remember this institution,” he said.

Similarly, Mogaji Olasokun of the Alekuso area described Mogajis as vital links between the Olubadan and the grassroots.

“All Mogajis are representatives of their various households in Ibadanland. We serve as the link between the Olubadan and the compounds. Every Mogaji is a representative of the Olubadan in his family compound,” he explained.

He also spoke on the traditional hierarchy, noting that the Mogaji chieftaincy remains a foundational step within the Ibadan traditional system.

Also present at the gathering was Alhaja Rashidat Ogundipe, popularly known as Iya Atipako, who was invited to offer prayers for the governorship hopeful.

She prayed for Ajadi and members of his entourage, saying, “May Almighty God grant your gubernatorial ambition if it is destined to be, and may you and your supporters live long in good health to witness the dividends of your leadership.”

The visit formed part of Ajadi’s ongoing consultations with key stakeholders, traditional leaders and political interest groups across Oyo State as political permutations ahead of the 2027 governorship election gradually gather momentum.

Political observers say such engagements underscore the enduring influence of Ibadan’s traditional institutions in shaping political outcomes in the state, especially given the city’s demographic and political dominance within Oyo State.

Source: Legit.ng