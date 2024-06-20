Photos: As Farooq Oreagba Trends in #OjudeOba2024, Salihu Mustapha Shines in Ilorin Durbar
- At the Ilorin Durbar 2024, Nigerian Senator Saliu Mustapha captivated the audience with his charismatic presence and horsemanship, overshadowing other dignitaries
- This cultural event, showcasing the rich heritage of the Ilorin people, featured Mustapha riding a decorated horse, eliciting widespread applause from the crowd
- Mustapha's show at the Ilorin Durbar rivals Farooq Oreagba's display at the Ojude Oba festival in Ogun state
Ilorin, Kwara state—As Farooq Oreagba shined in OjudeOba2024, Nigerian senator Saliu Mustapha stole the spotlight at the vibrant Ilorin Durbar 2024.
While the Ojude Oba festival, held in Ijebu-Ode, Ogun state, annually after the Eid-el-Adha, showcases the rich cultural heritage of the Ijebu people, Ilorin Durbar highlights the vibrant cultural heritage of Ilorin people.
Ilorin Durbar 2024: Senator Salihu Mustapha steals show
Among other dignitaries, Senator Mustapha, the Turaki of Ilorin Emirate, adorned in regal attire befitting his title, captivated the audience with his charismatic presence and graceful horsemanship.
The senator representing Kwara Central Senatorial District rode a majestic, elaborately decorated horse through the heart of Ilorin as he celebrated the durbar alongside others.
His appearance elicited cheers and applause from the crowd, underscoring his popularity and deep connection with the local community.
What to know more about Ilorin Durbar 2024
The Ilorin Durbar, known for its pageantry and splendor, serves as a reminder of Nigeria's diverse cultural tapestry.
The 2024 edition was held on Tuesday, June 18, two days after the Eid-el-Kabir festival.
This year's event, with Senator Mustapha at its heart, has set a new benchmark for future celebrations.
"The Ilorin Durbar is more than just a festival, It symbolizes our unity, pride and enduring cultural heritage. Participating in this grand occasion filled me with pride in our shared traditions," Senator Mustapha wrote on X.
Ilorin Dubar vs Ojude Oba: Read more
