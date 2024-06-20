At the Ilorin Durbar 2024, Nigerian Senator Saliu Mustapha captivated the audience with his charismatic presence and horsemanship, overshadowing other dignitaries

Ilorin, Kwara state—As Farooq Oreagba shined in OjudeOba2024, Nigerian senator Saliu Mustapha stole the spotlight at the vibrant Ilorin Durbar 2024.

Photos: As Farooq Oreagba Trends in #OjudeOba2024, Salihu Mustapha Shines in Ilorin Durbar. Photo credits: @RealMallamSaliu, @NigeriaStories

Nigerian Senator Salihu Mustapha stole the show at the Ilorin Durbar 2024. Photo credits: @RealMallamSaliu

While the Ojude Oba festival, held in Ijebu-Ode, Ogun state, annually after the Eid-el-Adha, showcases the rich cultural heritage of the Ijebu people, Ilorin Durbar highlights the vibrant cultural heritage of Ilorin people.

Ilorin Durbar 2024: Senator Salihu Mustapha steals show

Among other dignitaries, Senator Mustapha, the Turaki of Ilorin Emirate, adorned in regal attire befitting his title, captivated the audience with his charismatic presence and graceful horsemanship.

Senator Salihu Mustapha rode a majestic, elaborately decorated horse through the heart of Ilorin. Photo credits: @RealMallamSaliu

The senator representing Kwara Central Senatorial District rode a majestic, elaborately decorated horse through the heart of Ilorin as he celebrated the durbar alongside others.

His appearance elicited cheers and applause from the crowd, underscoring his popularity and deep connection with the local community.

Photos: As Farooq Oreagba Trends in #OjudeOba2024, Salihu Mustapha Shines in Ilorin Durbar. Photo credits: @RealMallamSaliu, @PoojaMedia

What to know more about Ilorin Durbar 2024

The Ilorin Durbar, known for its pageantry and splendor, serves as a reminder of Nigeria's diverse cultural tapestry.

Senator Saliu Mustapha and His Royal Highness, the Emir of Ilorin, Dr. Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari. Photo credits: @RealMallamSaliu

The 2024 edition was held on Tuesday, June 18, two days after the Eid-el-Kabir festival.

This year's event, with Senator Mustapha at its heart, has set a new benchmark for future celebrations.

"The Ilorin Durbar is more than just a festival, It symbolizes our unity, pride and enduring cultural heritage. Participating in this grand occasion filled me with pride in our shared traditions," Senator Mustapha wrote on X.

