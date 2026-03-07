Kwara APC members protest alleged imposition of candidates after recent party congresses

Demonstrators demand recognition of affirmed executives to preserve internal democracy

Accusations arise against party figures attempting to alter congress results and deepen divisions

Hundreds of chieftains and members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kwara state staged a protest on Saturday, March 7, over what they described as attempts to impose candidates following the party’s recently concluded congresses.

The protesters gathered in the early hours of the day and marched to the private residence of the state chairman of the party, Prince Sunday Fagbemi, chanting slogans and demanding that the leadership uphold the list of executives reportedly affirmed during the congress exercise conducted across wards, local government areas and the state.

Kwara APC Erupts as Members Protest Alleged Candidate Imposition

Protesters storm party chairman’s residence

Witnesses said the demonstrators arrived at Fagbemi’s residence carrying placards and singing protest songs as they expressed dissatisfaction with what they claimed were efforts to alter the results of the congress.

The aggrieved members insisted that the executives returned during the exercise represented the authentic outcome of the party’s internal process.

They maintained that the congress was conducted through an affirmation process as directed by the national leadership of the party, which allowed existing executives to be returned unopposed.

Members insist on authentic congress results

According to the protesters, the exercise was carried out openly and peacefully in the presence of security personnel and representatives of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

They argued that any attempt to replace or modify the list of affirmed executives would undermine the credibility of the congress and weaken internal democracy within the party.

Some of the protesters warned that altering the results could deepen divisions within the party ahead of future political activities in the state.

Allegations of attempts to alter executive list

The aggrieved members further alleged that certain individuals within the party were attempting to tamper with the list of executives that emerged from the congress.

They insisted that the results announced during the exercise should be respected by the party leadership to avoid triggering further crisis.

Party officials in the state had yet to issue an official response to the protest as of the time of filing this report.

