Prince Adelaja Adeoye had warned Nigerians against a drift toward one-party dominance ahead of the 2027 elections

He had linked recent defections and APC’s control of most states to weakening opposition politics

Adeoye had outlined an agenda focused on inclusive governance, economic diversification and infrastructure in Lagos

Prince Adelaja Adeoye, a governorship aspirant of the People's Democratic Party in Lagos State, has urged Nigerians to resist what he described as a growing push toward one-party dominance.

He spoke in Lagos on Monday while reacting to the defection of former Kano State governor Rabiu Kwankwaso from the New Nigeria People’s Party to the African Democratic Congress.

PDP governorship aspirant Adelaja Adeoye had urged Nigerians to reject one party dominance.

Source: Original

Adeoye said the move could alter opposition alignments ahead of the 2027 general elections. He warned that recent defections into the ruling All Progressives Congress pointed to attempts to weaken plural politics.

He added that the APC’s control of 31 states raised concerns about balance and accountability in the political system.

Call to protect multiparty democracy

According to Adeoye, Nigeria’s democratic strength depends on the survival of competitive parties.

“A multi-party system empowers Nigerians to choose their leaders without fear or favour,” he said.

“It deepens the democratic ideals upon which our republic is founded and guarantees accountability and responsive governance.”

He said institutions responsible for elections must act without bias.

“For this to work effectively, INEC and the judiciary must remain impartial and professional in the discharge of their duties during the 2027 elections,” he said.

Adeoye recalled that the return to civil rule in 1999 marked a conscious break from military rule. He expressed concern over what he called a steady one-party drift at sub-national levels.

He alleged that some actions by the ruling party reflected “anti-democratic tendencies” aimed at hollowing out opposition platforms.

Prince Adelaja Adeoye speaks out on Nigeria’s democratic future. Photo: AdelajaAdeoye

Source: Facebook

Warning against misuse of state power

“Another dimension to state capture has been introduced through attempts to hijack opposition parties and impose a one-party system through the back door,” he said.

“Nigerians are taking note of these undemocratic actions and will respond appropriately in defence of democracy.”

He cautioned against using state institutions to silence dissent. “Any attempt to deploy state institutions against opposition will provoke resistance from citizens, civil society groups and the international community,” he said.

Lagos ambition and policy agenda

On his candidacy, Adeoye said support for his governorship bid was growing across Lagos. He cited an endorsement by the Lagos for Prosperity Group as evidence of confidence in his plans. He said a broad coalition of opposition parties would be vital to winning elections and delivering change.

Adeoye said his vision for Lagos focuses on inclusive governance with education, healthcare and security as priorities.

He pledged to tackle housing shortages through public-private partnerships, expand job creation through technology, SMEs, agriculture and tourism, and improve transport with rail expansion and modernised BRT systems.

He added that transparency, environmental sustainability and grassroots engagement would guide his approach.

2027: Adeoye steps forward for Lagos governorship

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that two members of the People's Democratic Party (PDP) have signalled interest in contesting governorship seats in the Southwest ahead of the 2027 elections.

Adelaja Adeoye is positioning himself for the Lagos State race while Segun Showunmi has declared his intention to run for governor in neighbouring Ogun State.

Source: Legit.ng