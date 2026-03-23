Comrade Timi Frank accuses President Bola Ahmed Tinubu of planning to move Nigeria's capital from Abuja to Lagos

The former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) claims Tinubu's policies favour Lagos, threatening national balance and unity

Frank warns that President Tinubu's alleged nepotism could deepen existing divisions in Nigeria

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - Former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Timi Frank, has accused President Bola Ahmed Tinubu of a covert plan to relocate Nigeria’s federal capital from Abuja to Lagos.

Frank alleged that Tinubu has a broader agenda that favours one region at the expense of national balance.

Frank warns of Tinubu's “deliberate and calculated” move to favour Lagos over Abuja. Photo credit: Timi Frank/Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Twitter

He claimed that key government policies, investments, and agreements appear increasingly concentrated in Lagos.

According to Frank, there is a pattern of “deliberate and calculated” decisions by Tinubu’s administration.

As reported by The Guardian, he made this known in a strongly worded statement issued on Monday, March 23, 2026.

He alleged that it’s a long-term strategy to consolidate political and economic influence in Lagos.

Frank further stated that, particularly if President Tinubu secures his second term in office.

“Nigeria needs a leader who is fair to all regions. We do not need a president who appears one-sided, but one who ensures equitable distribution of opportunities, infrastructure, and governance.”

The activist claimed that Tinubu’s federal appointments and development initiatives have been disproportionately skewed.

The former APC chieftain warned that such an approach could erode national unity and deepen existing divisions.

Frank accused Tinubu’s administration of entrenching nepotism beyond the levels seen under former President Muhammadu Buhari.

Tinubu to make Lagos Nigeria's Capital? Presidency reacts

Recall that the presidency denied a report that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu plans to relocate the nation's capital to Lagos.

Bayo Onanuga, special adviser on Information and Strategy to President Tinubu, said the rumour started during the 2023 election.

Onanuga also explained the reason for moving some CBN departments and the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) headquarters to Lagos.

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Tinubu to relocate Nigeria’s capital to Lagos?

Legit.ng earlier reported that Senator Shehu Sani addressed the rumoured relocation of Nigeria's federal capital from Abuja to Lagos.

The ex-lawmaker said relocating Nigeria's capital is almost impossible as it would require a rigorous constitutional process.

He stated that in the past, the concentration of headquarters of some government agencies was politically driven because of the interests of the person in power.

Source: Legit.ng