The NNPCL has reacted to reports that there are plans to relocate the headquarters from Abuja to Lagos

Mele Kyari, the Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO) NNPC limited made the clarification when responding to questions from lawmakers

The headquarters of NNPC consists of four identical towers, the complex is located on Herbert Macaulay Way, Central Business District Abuja

The Nigeria National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Ltd. has responded to speculations that it plans to move its headquarters in Abuja to Lagos.

Mele Kyari, the Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO), at the hearing of the ad hoc committee on the acquisition of OVH Energy, denied such plans.

Men walk past fuel tanker outside the NNPC headquarters in Abuja. Photo credit: Suzanne Plunkett

Source: Getty Images

The speculation comes following a petition to NNPC on plans to relocate the company's headquarters.

Speaking to lawmakers on Friday, September 14, 2023, Kyari stated that the company had no plan of moving its headquarters to Lagos.

He added that this was despite its present status as a private company registered with the Corporate Affairs Commission, Vanguard reports.

NNPC headquarters stay in Abuja

Explaining further, Kyari told the lawmakers that the insinuation of relocating NNPC quarters might not be unconnected with the fact that 70 percent of its operations were in Lagos.

He also stressed that moving the headquarters would incur additional costs for the company.

His words:

"NNPC Ltd. had merged its operations and moved the right people where they were required to function.

"The registered headquarters of NNPC Ltd. is in Abuja, the mere fact that the GCEO sit with the operations staff does not mean it had moved to Lagos."

"Those making the allegation were doing so because they don’t want to move; this is the challenge of merger and acquisition all over the world. We have given them option to resign.

“The company cannot keep them where they are not needed; this is what the petitions are all about.”

