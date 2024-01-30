The Central Bank of Nigeria has begun plans to move its staff from Abuja to Lagos.

By Friday, sources said that at least 1,500 members of staff will resume its Lagos office

The decision is being contended by some groups that oppose the resettlement of crucial sections of CBN in Lagos

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has commenced a move to relocate its head office from Abuja to Lagos.

At least 1,500 members of staff of the Central Bank of Nigeria will on Friday resume at its Lagos office. Photo Credit: CBN

Following their redeployment from the headquarters, the Punch reported that at least 1,500 staff members of the CBN will resume at its Lagos office on Friday.

The apex bank earlier announced this in a January 12, 2023, circular from the HR director to all employees.

The move aims to improve office space efficiency and comply with building safety regulations.

The circular stated that after repeated warnings from the facilities manager and suggestions from the committee on decongestion of the CBN head office building, the decision was made due to safety concerns, increasing risks of health and accidents, and the need to comply with building requirements.

However, this was met with diverse reactions from many across the country.

Legit.ng reported that the former CBN governor, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi, approved the decision of the apex bank to relocate key departments from Abuja to its Lagos office.

In another report, the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), a pro-northern socio-political group, has expressed its strong opposition to the resettlement of crucial sections of the CBN and the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) to Lagos from the Federal Capital Territory by President Tinubu.

According to the Nation report, here's a list of departments moving to Lagos:

1. Banking supervision

2. Other financial institutions supervision

3. Consumer protection department

4. Payment system management department

5. Financial policy regulations department.

