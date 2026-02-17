The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) arraigned a senior official of the Federal Ministry of Works, Blessing Lere-Adams, on charges of money laundering and corruption

The case, filed at the Federal High Court in Abuja, involved allegations that the director received and transferred funds suspected to be proceeds of unlawful acts

The ICPC said the arraignment reflected its determination to uphold accountability and integrity in Nigeria’s public service

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) arraigned Blessing Lere-Adams, a Director with the Federal Ministry of Works, before the Federal High Court in Abuja on Monday.

According to PUNCH, she faced six charges linked to money laundering and corruption. The case was filed under suit number FHC/ABJ/CR/551/2025.

ICPC arraigns Federal Works Director Blessing Lere-Adams on money laundering charges in Abuja. Photo credit: ICPC Nigeria/x

Source: Twitter

Alleged offences under money laundering act

According to ICPC spokesman John Odey, the alleged offences took place between August 2022 and January 2024 in Abuja.

Prosecuting counsel Onwuka Ngozi told the court that Lere-Adams received various sums of money from her subordinate, Henry David, which she knew or ought reasonably to have known were proceeds of corruption.

The commission further alleged that she transferred parts of the funds to her husband, Mr Olujimi Lere-Adams, and to a Fidelity Bank account belonging to her son, Jafe Lere-Adams.

Specific charge highlighted

One of the counts read:

“That you, Blessing Adiobome Lere-Adams, on or about August 18, 2022 at Abuja, FCT within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court while being a Director at Federal Ministry of Works and Housing directly took possession of and retained N2,000,000.00 transferred to your First Bank account number 3002361584 by one Henry David, your subordinate, when you reasonably ought to have known that such fund formed part of the proceeds of an unlawful act, to wit: corruption.”

The charge stated that the offence was contrary to section 18(2)(d) and punishable under section 18(3) of the Money Laundering (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022.

Bail granted by court

Odey confirmed that Lere-Adams, represented by her counsel Nduka, pleaded not guilty to all charges and applied for bail. Justice M. Liman granted her bail in the sum of ₦5 million with one surety in like sum.

The court ruled that the surety must reside within its jurisdiction, provide a verifiable address, submit two passport photographs for verification by the National Identity Management Commission, and present three years’ worth of tax clearance.

ICPC charges senior public servant with six counts under the Money Laundering Act. Photo credit: ICPC/x

Source: UGC

Case adjourned for hearing

The matter was adjourned to April 20, 2026, for hearing. The ICPC said the arraignment underscored its commitment to ensuring accountability in public service.

On January 29, the ICPC arraigned Yusuf Mustapha, a Deputy Director at the Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission, before the Federal Capital Territory High Court in Maitama, Abuja, over alleged forgery.

See the X post below:

ICPC appoints resident consultant

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has appointed Mrs Temilade Aderemi Okesanjo as Resident Consultant (Strategy and Communications), a step the Commission says will deepen institutional coherence, organisational effectiveness and stakeholder engagement.

The appointment, which takes immediate effect, marks the first time strategy has been formally integrated into a resident consultancy role at the ICPC, underscoring the Commission’s focus on prevention, integrity and impact-driven governance.

Source: Legit.ng