Rising US-Israel-Iran tensions have prompted global interest in the world’s safest countries for civilians and travelers

Legit.ng gathered rankings based on the Global Peace Index, which notes nations with political stability, low crime, and strong security measures

Remote locations, strict neutrality, and robust public safety systems define the most peaceful and secure places globally

As global tensions rise, many are searching for safe places to stay. Recent clashes between the United States, Israel, and Iran have brought these concerns to the forefront. Airstrikes by US and Israeli forces in Iran prompted retaliatory missile and drone attacks across the region.

Explore the world’s safest countries as Israel‑Iran conflict fuels global concern. Photo credit: NurPhoto / Contributor

Source: Getty Images

Even cities often seen as secure, like Abu Dhabi and Dubai in the United Arab Emirates, have not been completely spared.

Fears of further escalation and a wider conflict have driven interest in the world’s safest countries. Rankings based on factors like political stability, security, crime rates, and overall safety provide guidance.

The widely respected Global Peace Index forms the basis of these assessments, offering a clear picture of how peaceful and secure different nations are.

Amid the Middle East crisis, travelers, expatriates, and concerned citizens are paying close attention to these “safe havens,” seeking places least likely to be affected by global conflicts.

For those looking for safer countries, here’s a look at the world’s ten most peaceful countries, based on the latest GPI data compiled by Legit.ng.

1. Iceland

Iceland continues to rank as the most peaceful country in the world. The island nation is geographically remote and has never taken part in modern wars. Its small population and harsh climate reduce its strategic importance in global conflicts, making it one of the safest places during international crises.

2. Ireland

Ireland maintains a long-standing policy of military neutrality and has a relatively small defence force. The country has avoided involvement in global conflicts for more than 85 years, including during World War II, which has helped it maintain a strong reputation for peace.

3. New Zealand

New Zealand is one of the most remote countries in the world, located in the south-western Pacific Ocean. Its distance from global power rivalries, mountainous terrain, and strong agricultural system make it well-positioned for stability and survival during global disruptions.

4. Austria

Austria has maintained constitutional neutrality since 1955 and is not a member of NATO. The country has enjoyed decades of political stability. While the Alps provide natural protection in the southwest, Austria’s eastern border near Ukraine places it closer to a region of ongoing geopolitical tension.

Citizens and travelers turn to the world’s safest nations as conflict spreads. Photo: SASAN / Contributor

Source: Getty Images

5. Switzerland

Switzerland is widely known for its strict neutrality, a stance it maintained even during World War II. The country’s mountainous terrain, landlocked geography, and network of nuclear shelters offer strong protection, helping it stay out of major global conflicts for decades.

6. Singapore

Singapore stands out for its extremely low crime rates and strict law enforcement. The city-state maintains strong security systems, including expanding surveillance cameras across public spaces and improving street lighting to enhance public safety.

7. Portugal

Portugal has remained in the Global Peace Index top 10 since 2015. Located on the Iberian Peninsula along the Atlantic Ocean, the country is known for its political stability, high quality of life, and safe environment, making it attractive to tourists and expatriates.

8. Denmark

Denmark is a small but highly stable country with a strong social system. Although it is a NATO member, its disciplined armed forces and stable institutions make it one of the safest countries within the alliance.

9. Slovenia

Slovenia is considered one of Europe’s hidden gems. Known for its natural landscapes and welcoming environment, the country enjoys low crime rates, a reliable healthcare system, and strong public safety.

10. Finland

Finland shares a long border with Russia but remains one of the world’s most peaceful countries. The nation has low crime levels, high trust in institutions, and a strong welfare system. Its defence strategy focuses on deterrence and cooperation rather than confrontation, contributing to its overall security.

Iran pledges support to Nigeria against terrorism

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Iran’s ambassador to Nigeria, Gholamreza Mahdavi Raja, confirmed Tehran’s readiness to assist Nigeria in combating Boko Haram and ISWAP amid rising insecurity.

The ambassador dismissed Israeli claims that Iran sponsors terrorism in Nigeria, describing such allegations as attempts to weaken decades-long Nigeria-Iran relations and distract from real security threats.

Source: Legit.ng