FCT, Abuja - A chieftain of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Kelly Agaba, described the City Boys Movement as an "opportunistic and out of touch" group.

Agaba accused the City Boys of thinking money can buy votes, but warned it won't bring jobs or security to Nigeria's youth.

Legit.ng reports that the City Boys Movement was set up tomobilise voters for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s re-election in 2027.

He said they're living in a fantasy world, stating that throwing money around won't fix Nigeria's problems.

Agaba said the city Boys are out of touch with the present-day reality, as the youth are unemployed, and insecurity is crippling agriculture.

He stated this during an exclusive chat with Legit.ng on Wednesday, February 18, 2026.

The ADC chieftain said the City Boys are on the wrong side of history.

"The City Boys think they're above the game, but we're the ones who'll protect the vote. We're not just fighting for the future; we're fighting for our lives. And we won't be silenced."

Agaba questioned the City Boys' solution of allegedly throwing money around, with youth unemployment soaring and insecurity crippling agriculture.

"It's a satanic mission, and Nigerians won't buy it in 2027."

Speaking further, Agaba said the Village Boys Movement is about empowering women, educating youth, and protecting the vote of the people.

According to Agaba, the Village Boys Movement is not just fighting for the future but for their lives.

Speaking of the Village Boys' strategy ahead of the 2027 elections, he said:

“Educate, mobilize, and protect the vote. We'll ensure every Nigerian's voice is heard. We're not just a movement; we're a revolution – a fight for our lives.”

He added that the Village Boys Movement, comprising downtrodden Nigerian youths, is countering the City Boys' influence with a message of empowerment.

"We're educating women on healthcare, telling youth they're not alone, and exposing the APC's 'lazy' label as a myth.

"The Village Boys Movement is mobilizing the silent majority, promising to protect votes and build a better future. Join us, "Let's take back Nigeria."

