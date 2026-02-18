A Nigerian lady has shared a heartwarming video via her official TikTok account speaking about her brother

In the now-viral video, she proudly captured her younger brother who's currently a monk at the monastery

Social media users who came across her post did not hesitate to share their various opinions in the comments section

A touching moment was captured on camera as a Nigerian lady shared a glimpse into her brother's life as a 'monk'.

The video, which quickly gained attention online, showed the young man's zealousness and dedication to his faith.

Lady proudly shows off brother who's a 'monk'

The post, shared by @Uche Amariwu on TikTok, captured the lady's joy as she visited her brother at the monastery where he serves.

A monastery is a residence for monks, who are men who have chosen to dedicate their lives to spiritual calling, often living in a community with others who made the same decision.

The clip captured the young monk, dressed in white priestly attire, singing with conviction alongside fellow monks.

"POV: I visited my brother who's a monk at the monastery and he's the chanter for the week. Proud moment," the video's caption read.

Reactions as lady captures brother at monastery

Nigerians stormed the comments section to react to the post.

@HTCC Altar servers said:

"Monastery life is sweet but not easy, may God give him the grace to continue the good work."

@drec922 reacted:

"I thought women are not allowed to see monks, just asking please??"

@VICI said:

"There are different kinds of monks. There are some sects of monks who do not even see sunlight for months, if not years."

@akaolisaa said:

"It’s cantor not chanter."

@Eucharisia said:

"Ewu Monastery. I miss visiting this place."

@David said:

"They're playing a kora, an instrument from Mali, and Senegambia."

@jacienta reacted:

"Our intercessors God bless you all for the first prize you are paying for humanity God bless the families that raised you. Thank God for his grace upon you."

@Ben Maldini said:

"Your brother is a very good and happy man. Bro. Nick is one of the best classmates I have encountered. God bless and preserve him."

@Jamie Fannie said:

"These people are in their own world. Just one week there your waist and knees go tell you oo."

@Heart_of_Love said:

"Joeldyglobalenterprise not to make you sad, but remember this was what Jude wanted to be we know he is in a better place."

@jacienta reacted:

