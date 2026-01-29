Senator Ningi criticizes US-Nigeria military operation as a breach of sovereignty and the UN Charter

Calls for National Assembly approval before foreign military operations in Nigeria's territory

Nigerians react, defending security partnerships and questioning the senator's claims on sovereignty

Abdul Ningi, the senator representing Bauchi Central Senatorial District, has condemned the military operation carried out by the United States in collaboration with the Nigerian military against some terrorist groups in Sokoto and some other parts of northern Nigeria.

Senator Ningi, who is a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), explained that the military operation was a violation of the territorial sovereignty of Nigeria and a United Nations Charter breach.

Senator Ningi speaking on US military operation

The senator made the comment while speaking at the plenary through the motion of personal explanation on Wednesday, January 28, which usually happens before the commencement of the legislative activities.

According to the senator, such a military operation should not have been conducted without the National Assembly's approval and in conjunction with the local security agencies.

He accused President Bola Tinubu of failing to brief the National Assembly before and after the operation, saying that the president undermined the constitutional responsibilities of the lawmakers.

His statement reads in part:

“Sometimes in December, the United States of America, via its military, took a lead into Nigeria’s territory, which is a complete violation of this document (constitution), which was also a complete breach of the United Nations Charter.”

Sokoto bombing: Nigerians react as Ningi explodes

However, some Nigerians have started reacting to the senator's argument. Below are some of their reactions:

Ahmad Ololu faulted the senator:

"Senator Ningi’s claim is misleading. Cooperation with the United States does not mean Nigeria has surrendered its sovereignty or opened its territory to every global power. Security partnerships are based on mutual interests, existing agreements, and Nigeria’s consent, not force. Not every security decision requires public debate by the National Assembly, as sensitive matters demand confidentiality and speed. Strategic cooperation is a tool of modern governance, not a sign of weakness or loss of independence."

Hon. Nuhu Sada faulted the presidency:

"Ignoring proper channels today risks bigger problems tomorrow."

Masterpiece knocked the senator:

"I think this issue pertaining to the U.S. military strike on Sokoto has been well clarified by the state defence that the operation was carried out under the permission of our national authorities, as stated then. Why is Senator Abdul taking us back to an issue that has been well sorted out and well clarified?"

Bros2Kay commented:

"So they do not know that allowing insecurity to linger for this long without doing anything significant because it doesn’t affect them directly, speaks to incompetence?"

