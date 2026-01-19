Kwankwaso expressed gratitude to his supporters and well-wishers in a social media message ahead of the 2027 elections

Former Kano State Governor and presidential aspirant, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, has expressed gratitude to his supporters and well-wishers in a message shared on social media, emphasising the enduring values of his political movement ahead of the 2027 elections.

“I extend my deepest and most heartfelt gratitude to our vibrant social media family, loyal supporters, and all well-wishers who continue to stand firmly by our noble cause,” Kwankwaso tweeted.

Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, former governor of Kano State, thanks his supporters and highlights important matters ahead of the 2027 election. Photo credit: @KwankwasoRM

Highlights the ideals of Kwankwasiyya

In the statement released via X, on Monday, January 19, Kwankwaso reiterated the principles of Kwankwasiyya, which he described as anchored on service, integrity, and people-centred progress.

He commended his supporters for their patience in the face of challenges, describing it as the foundation upon which the future of the movement is being built.

“Your unwavering dedication to the timeless ideals of Kwankwasiyya, service, integrity, and people-centred progress, together with your remarkable patience amid every challenge and tribulation, is the very foundation upon which the promising future of our movement is being built,” he said.

Commitment to youth and national service

Kwankwaso assured Nigerians that his movement would continue to make decisions aimed at uplifting the citizenry, with particular focus on youth empowerment.

“Rest assured, we shall remain steadfast in our duty to serve, making decisions that uplift and benefit our entire people, with special focus and priority on our loyal youth,” he added.

Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso conveys his thanks to supporters and underscores key concerns ahead of the 2027 polls. Photo credit: @KwankwasoRM

He concluded by once again thanking his supporters for their continued trust and encouragement.

“Thank you once again,” he wrote.

Kwankwaso announces only condition for joining APC

Kano state’s former Governor and National Leader of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, has said any move to join the All Progressives Congress (APC) must come with clear guarantees on the future of the Kano state government and the welfare of party supporters.

Speaking on Wednesday, January 14, 2026, at his Miller Road residence in Kano, Kwankwaso addressed leaders and supporters from Rano and Dawakin Tofa local government areas, alongside other Kwankwasiyya groups reaffirming their commitment to the party.

2027: Kwankwaso, Kano gov begin fresh battle

Previously, Legit.ng reported that the former Kano state governor, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, has accused the Kano state government under Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of allegedly coercing state officials and elected local government chairmen to sign documents signalling their defection from the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Kwankwaso made the allegation on Wednesday, January 14, a post on his verified social media platforms, describing reports reaching him as “deeply disturbing”. He described the development as disheartening, warning supporters of the Kwankwasiyya movement not to treat the matter lightly.

