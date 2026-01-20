The Nigerian Senate consists of 109 senators representing 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT)

The basic salary for federal lawmakers stands at N168,866, excluding allowances

Senators receive various allowances totaling millions, based on the 2008 Remuneration Act

However, there areseveral allowance that the senators are entitled to as federal lawmakers.

As reported by Thecable, the figures are based on the Remuneration (Amendment) Act, 2008.

Allowances for Nigerian senators

1. Constituency allowance: N422,166

2. Domestic staff allowance: N126,650

3. Motor vehicle fuelling and maintenance allowance: N126,650

4. Entertainment allowance: N50,660

5. Utilities allowance: N50,660

6. Wardrobe allowance: N42,216

7. Personal assistant allowance: N42,216

8. Newspapers and periodicals allowance: N25,330

9. House maintenance allowance: N8,443

Nigerians react to Senator’s monthly salary, allowances

@aniemeka1

You should try getting the updated remuneration act, this was when subsidy was still been paid, when naira was not floated and before minimum wage became 77k.

@ZayyanuNataala

This is their salary b4 Yar'Adua elevated it in 2009, after they complaint bitterly.

@ikifionu

That is how we deceive ourselves at all levels with paltry salaries then we allow corruption to shore up our income.

@Thingummy_Fire

Some senators that chair so called ‘juicy’ committees cashout at least 10 folds of this in a month from their ‘oversight’ activities. This is a terrible joke!

@Collinex89

I know what u did, u intentionally refused to mention the Running cost which is over 20m which some senators openly admitted to. This is a govt sponsored handle, take them serious at your own risk

@BOTTLE_EYES

How do they get money to buy form worth of 50million with this kinda salary?

@ASirlow19

The breakdown of wack No senator will get this and wanna spend heavily during the election.

@Holarmikhunley

No one is spending millions on campaign to be paid so little sha

Annual basic salaries of Tinubu, Shettima, others

Recall that Nigeria's annual basic salaries for political office holders have been released, showing varying earnings among officials

President Tinubu tops the list with an annual salary of N3.51m, followed closely by the Chief Justice.

The salary scale reveals significant disparities between different government positions across Nigeria.

Tinubu: Salaries of Nigerian President, governors released

Legit.ng also reported that the Nigerian President earns ₦14,058,820 annually, with a monthly salary of ₦1,171,568, while governors receive ₦7,782,968 annually or ₦648,581 per month.

RMAFC Chairman Muhammed Shehu clarified that political officeholders’ salaries remain unchanged since 2007, dismissing claims of "jumbo pay".

Despite budget allocations for salaries and wages reaching trillions annually, controversies around governance costs and fiscal priorities persist.

