Former Kano state Governor and ex–National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has expressed dissatisfaction over comments allegedly made by Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, in which he reportedly referred to Ganduje as an enemy.

The reaction comes amid reports that Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, has decided to rejoin the APC, a development seen as significant ahead of the 2027 general election.

Aide speaks for Ganduje on controversy

Speaking on Ganduje’s behalf on Monday, the Director-General of the National Productivity Centre, Dr Baffa Babba Dan’agundi, said the former governor considered the remarks inappropriate, particularly at a time of political realignment in the state.

“Dr Ganduje made it clear to me that he was deeply unhappy with the comments allegedly made by Senator Kwankwaso against him,” Dan’agundi said.

He added that Ganduje believed the statement was unnecessary and capable of undermining efforts to foster unity in Kano state.

Call for unity as political landscape shifts

Dan’agundi noted that Ganduje emphasised the need for peace and cooperation, especially as the APC prepares to welcome Governor Yusuf back into its fold, Vanguard reported.

“At a time when Kano requires unity, peace and collective progress, such statements are unhelpful,” he said.

He added that Kwankwaso reportedly made the remarks while addressing his supporters.

APC celebrates governor’s return

Reacting to Governor Yusuf’s reported return to the APC, Dan’agundi described the move as a moment of celebration for party leaders and supporters across the state.

“This is a development that has brought joy to the party. APC stakeholders in Kano are happy and ready to work closely with the Governor to move the state forward,” he said.

Formal reception plans in progress

He disclosed that consultations were ongoing to formally receive Governor Yusuf into the APC, noting that final arrangements had been delayed due to the Umrah pilgrimage of the state party chairman, Alhaji Abdullahi Abbas, and Ganduje’s temporary absence from the country, This Day reported.

“Once they return, a meeting will be convened with Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf and his team to conclude the process,” Dan’agundi said.

The development is expected to intensify political manoeuvring in Kano State as parties reposition ahead of the 2027 elections.

