Simon Mwadkwon, former Senate Minority Leader in the 10th National Assembly (representing Plateau North), defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC), signalling a major political realignment in Plateau State

Simon Mwadkwon announced his intention to contest the Plateau North Senatorial seat in the 2027 general elections

Solomon Bature, Chairman of the APC Elders’ Council, Barkin Ladi Local Government Area, welcomed Mwadkwon and described his defection as a boost for the party

A former Senate Minority Leader, Simon Mwadkwon, has officially defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC), signalling a major political realignment in Plateau State ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Mwadkwon, who represented Plateau North in the 10th National Assembly and briefly served as Senate Minority Leader in 2023, made the announcement during a visit to APC elders in Barkin Ladi Local Government Area on Thursday. January 15.

Breaking: Former Senate Minority Leader Pulls Out of PDP, Announces Plan Ahead of 2027

Source: Twitter

“I am here to formally announce my entry into the APC and to seek the counsel of party elders at the grassroots,” he said.

Defection driven by strategic political considerations

Explaining his decision, Mwadkwon said it followed extensive consultations with constituents, political stakeholders, family members, and associates across Plateau North, which covers Barkin Ladi, Riyom, Jos North, Jos South, Jos East, and Bassa local government areas.

“This decision is driven by the desire to work more effectively with leaders who share a commitment to improving governance and ensuring that the voices of our people are heard at key decision-making levels,” he stated.

He added that his defection was not merely symbolic but part of a broader effort to strengthen the APC in Plateau State and consolidate support ahead of the 2027 elections.

Plans to contest 2027 senatorial election

Mwadkwon also revealed his intention to contest for the Plateau North Senate seat in the upcoming elections. He had previously won the 2023 senatorial election on the PDP platform, but the Court of Appeal nullified the victory and ordered a rerun.

The subsequent bye-election was won by Dachungyang Mwadkon of the Action Democratic Party (ADP).

APC elders welcome Mwadkwon

The chairman of the APC Elders’ Council in Barkin Ladi, Solomon Bature, welcomed Mwadkwon into the party, describing the defection as a positive development.

“We remain open to all Nigerians who are willing to abide by the principles of the APC,” Bature said. “This defection is a boost for our party and we urge members to remain loyal and committed to our growth.”

Party elders also prayed for Mwadkwon and wished him success in his political aspirations, emphasising unity and collective effort ahead of the 2027 elections.

Atiku's son join APC ahead of 2027

Previously, Legit.ng reported that Abba Atiku Abubakar, the son of former vice president Atiku Abubakar, has officially resigned from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and joined the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), in a bid to mobilise for the re-election of President Bola Tinubu in 2027.

The younger Atiku was received into the APC by the Deputy Senate President, Barau Jibrin and the APC National Vice Chairman, North-East, Mustafa Salihu, in Abuja on Thursday, January 15.

The former vice president's son also renamed his political group, which he had earlier founded, to Heske Bola Tinubu Organisation. The group was set up in 2022 as Atiku Heske Organisation.

Source: Legit.ng