A PhD student at the University of Ibadan paid for hostel accommodation for a single room and posted a payment receipt

Details she shared online showed she paid for a single room for a semester, and also showed the name of the hall

She shared 3 different documents, and the last one shows the exact amount she paid to the school for the hostel

A PhD student of the University of Ibadan (UI) who recently made headlines after she shared her story about the university, including the school fees she paid as a PhD student, has shared an update on her social media page.

The brilliant and beautiful young lady spoke well about herself and her academics in the fresh video as she detailed the struggles she went through to pay for her accommodation.

University of Ibadan PhD student shares 3 documents after hostel payment. Right image for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Tiktok/willdivah, Getty Images/OLYMPIA DE MAISMONT

Source: TikTok

PhD student at University of Ibadan trends

The young lady shared three different documents in a video she recently uploaded on her TikTok page and documented her experience as well as the next step.

She revealed that she wanted to pay for a hostel accommodation at the university and showed a document that she had called the authority to pay.

Another document was shown, which revealed the exact amount she is paying for a single room per semester at the university, as well as the name of the hostel she is interested in.

@willdivah said in the video:

"I went to go and print my accommodation application form, attached it to my school fees, then they gave me the authority to pay."

She said further, explaining that she took the document or the authority to pay slip to a location and shared what happened next.

She added:

"After getting your authority to pay, you go to a cafe and make payment, you'll be given a remitter. This remitter plus your school fees receipt is what you'll take to the cash office inside the central administrative building."

At the end of the TikTok video, she could be seen with a receipt that shows the exact amount she paid as accomodation for a single room in a semester at the University of Ibadan as a PhD student.

PhD student at University of Ibadan shares hostel payment receipt for single room. Photo Source: Tiktok/willdivah

Source: TikTok

PhD student posts receipt online

@willdivah continued in the video while sharing the receipt:

"You'll drop it at the teller point and you'll go back the next day to get your receipt."

Her TikTok video also carries a description that better explains her story:

"Day 104 of 365 days: My PhD journey (pt 4)."

"Getting a hostel in University of Ibadan can be a Herculean task, but the more access to information you have, the better. University of Ibadan also automatically gives you a hostel so long as you are a new student or a final-year student."

"Since I am just entering for my PhD, I got one. However, Adetowun has my heart."

"When the hostel gives you accommodation as a new student, it's different. Since I did my master's in the same hall, however, what I needed to bring was:"

"1) Admission letter,"

"2) School fees receipt,"

"3) Accommodation application form."

"With this, I get an authority to pay, which is then attached to my remita (not school fees receipt) after I have made payment at the cafe. This is what will be submitted at the cash office at Tamuno Tekena building to get your accommodation receipt."

"Ps: PhD form is always available in UI, don't think about it too much."

Watch the video below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a master’s student at the University of Ibadan went viral after he knelt to beg God in an emotional video.

The student showed off his completed project and said many people had doubted him during his academic journey. After finishing his programme, he thanked God and made a plea about not wanting to continue with a PhD at the same school.

UI Master’s student shares her experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a young lady studying for her Master’s degree at the University of Ibadan celebrated after successfully defending her project.

She shared how her 18-month journey was very tough and revealed that she almost gave up many times due to challenges. Her story sparked reactions online, with many people congratulating her for staying strong and finishing her programme.

Source: Legit.ng