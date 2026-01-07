The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has warned of coordinated attacks from opposition ahead of the 2027 elections

Spokesman alleges politicians are orchestrating media campaigns against the Commission's integrity

Campaigns aim to intimidate EFCC and disrupt investigations into opposition politician

FCT, Abuja - The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has raised an alarm over campaigns of calumny against It by opposition politicians ahead of the 2027 elections.

The EFCC said politicians and groups having vested interests in suspects being investigated or facing prosecution are plooting to bring down the Commission.

The spokesman of the agency, Dele Oyewale, said politicians, academics, so-called civil society activists and some Nigerian fugitives in the diaspora have been recruited to attack the Commission.

Oyewale said the paid jobbers orchestrate campaigns of calumny through sponsored media attacks targeting the EFCC Chairman, Ola Olukoyede with phantom allegations of political bias in the execution of the Commission’s mandate.

This was contained in a statement issued via the EFCC X handle @officialEFCC on Wednesday, January 7, 2026.

“Their objective is to befuddle the works of the Commission, and through scaremongering, intimidate the commission into a timid mode, where it will be afraid to investigate opposition politicians for fear of being labelled as partisan.”

“This campaign is likely to intensify as the political space becomes charged, in the months leading to the 2027 general election.”

