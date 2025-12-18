Has Former Sokoto Governor Bafarawa Joined APC? Fact Emerges
Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs and governance in Nigeria and Africa.
CHECK OUT: Discover How to Work with Brands, Earn from Affiliate Links, and Tap into Ad Revenue — Because Your Content Deserves to Pay Off.
Sokoto, Sokoto State - Ahead of the 2027 election, Attahiru Bafarawa, a former governor of Sokoto State, has denied joining the All Progressives Congress (APC).
As reported by The Punch, Bafarawa, who resigned from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in January 2025, stated this in a statement on Thursday, December 18.
Leadership also highlighted Bafarawa's clarification.
The 71-year-old APC founding member reiterated why he disengaged himself from the ruling national party.
His words:
“Let me state, without equivocation, that I have not joined the APC and have no intention of joining the party whatsoever. I also have no intention of joining any other political party. It should be recalled that I, on the 8th of January, 2025, resigned my membership of the PDP.
“I did not just leave the former ruling party; I declared then that my decision was informed by my commitment to a new chapter of service, which focuses on uplifting humanity through youth empowerment."
Legit.ng reports that Bafarawa served two terms in office from 1999 to 2007 and has remained an influential figure in Nigerian politics. He was one of the founding members of the APC in 2013, a merger that brought together major opposition parties to challenge the then-ruling Peoples Democratic Party.
Bafarawa later rejoined the PDP and was active in the party until his resignation in January 2025.
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola Yusuf (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content creator with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.