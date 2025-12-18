Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

Sokoto, Sokoto State - Ahead of the 2027 election, Attahiru Bafarawa, a former governor of Sokoto State, has denied joining the All Progressives Congress (APC).

As reported by The Punch, Bafarawa, who resigned from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in January 2025, stated this in a statement on Thursday, December 18.

Leadership also highlighted Bafarawa's clarification.

The 71-year-old APC founding member reiterated why he disengaged himself from the ruling national party.

His words:

“Let me state, without equivocation, that I have not joined the APC and have no intention of joining the party whatsoever. I also have no intention of joining any other political party. It should be recalled that I, on the 8th of January, 2025, resigned my membership of the PDP.

“I did not just leave the former ruling party; I declared then that my decision was informed by my commitment to a new chapter of service, which focuses on uplifting humanity through youth empowerment."

Legit.ng reports that Bafarawa served two terms in office from 1999 to 2007 and has remained an influential figure in Nigerian politics. He was one of the founding members of the APC in 2013, a merger that brought together major opposition parties to challenge the then-ruling Peoples Democratic Party.

Bafarawa later rejoined the PDP and was active in the party until his resignation in January 2025.

