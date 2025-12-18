The new CEO of NUPRC, Oritsemeyiwa Eyesan is an Economics graduate from the University of Benin, retired after nearly 33 years of service at the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC)

She rose through the ranks to become Executive Vice President, Upstream, after holding key leadership roles in corporate planning and sustainability

Her career was marked by strategic reforms, financial discipline, and landmark dispute resolutions that strengthened NNPC’s position in Nigeria’s energy sector

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has formally requested the Senate to approve the nomination of Oritsemeyiwa Eyesan as the new chief executive of the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC).

The move was part of ongoing efforts to strengthen leadership within Nigeria’s oil and gas regulatory framework.

Oritsemeyiwa Eyesan, a graduate of Economics from the University of Benin, retired after nearly 33 years of service at the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) and its subsidiaries.

She concluded her career as Executive Vice President, Upstream, a role she held from September 2023 to November 2024 in Abuja, Federal Capital Territory, Nigeria.

Leadership roles at NNPC Limited

According to Bayo Onanuga, before her retirement, Eyesan served as Chief Strategy and Sustainability Officer between November 2022 and September 2023. In that position, she led the development of NNPC Limited’s Sustainability Framework, which promoted holistic sustainability choices and behaviour across the organisation. She also ensured process and cost efficiency while driving organisational change management to maximise overall benefits and outcomes.

Her responsibilities included overseeing mergers and acquisitions (M&A) activities by providing policy guidelines to create long-term value. She also steered NNPC Limited’s financial strategies and strategic plan, helping the company make major financial and strategic decisions for new businesses.

Group General Manager, Corporate Planning and Strategy

From July 2019 to November 2022, Eyesan worked as Group General Manager, Corporate Planning and Strategy at NNPC. She developed long-term corporate strategies based on aligned strategic intent and coordinated short and medium-term planning, budgeting, and capital allocation processes.

She was reported to have driven the overall strategy implementation of the corporation and monitored the performance of strategic business plans. Her role also involved engaging relevant government ministries, departments, and agencies on annual capital budgets and national development plans.

Eyesan provided planning guidelines for all NNPC entities and set performance targets. She ensured that all expenditures conformed with Authority for Expenditure (AFE) guidelines approved by management, thereby institutionalising financial discipline.

One of her notable achievements was leading the commercial dispute resolution negotiation on the Escravos Gas-to-Liquid (EGTL) project. This settlement resolved legacy costs and secured multi-million-dollar revenues for both NNPC and Nigeria.

Early career in banking

Before joining NNPC, Eyesan worked in the banking sector. She served as Branch Manager at the People’s Bank of Nigeria from September 1989 to August 1991 in Lagos State. She later joined Gulf Bank of Nigeria as a Treasury Officer between September 1991 and January 1992.

Career defined by strategy and sustainability

Throughout her career, Eyesan was recognised for her strategic leadership and commitment to sustainability. Her contributions to corporate planning, financial discipline, and dispute resolution were seen as vital to NNPC’s growth and Nigeria’s energy sector.

Her retirement marked the end of a career that spanned more than three decades, during which she played key roles in shaping the future of NNPC Limited and strengthening its position in the global energy industry.

