Governor of Enugu State, Dr. Peter Ndubuisi Mbah, has approved the appointment of Mr. Kenechukwu Nnamani as the new Managing Director of the Enugu State Investment Development Authority (ENSIDA), marking another step in the administration’s ongoing overhaul of strategic government institutions.

The appointment forms part of a broader restructuring aimed at strengthening governance, improving service delivery, and accelerating the state’s economic transformation agenda.

The decision was announced on Wednesday in a statement signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Professor Chidiebere Onyia.

Peter Mbah makes critical changes at key government institutions in Enugu state Credit: Peter Mbah

Source: Twitter

Strategic leadership change at ENSIDA

ENSIDA plays a central role in driving investment promotion, facilitating partnerships, and positioning Enugu State as a preferred destination for business. The appointment of Nnamani is widely viewed as a deliberate move to inject private-sector expertise and global outlook into the agency.

Nnamani is the Founder of ZSHIP and brings significant experience in international business development, foreign partnerships, and government-to-government engagements.

He is also known for his proficiency in Chinese and Russian languages, a skillset considered valuable in expanding Enugu State’s investment reach beyond traditional markets.

According to government officials, the new leadership at ENSIDA is expected to enhance investor confidence, streamline investment processes, and strengthen relationships with foreign institutions, particularly in Asia and Eastern Europe.

Aligning investment policy with economic growth

Governor Mbah’s administration has consistently emphasized private-sector-led growth as a cornerstone of its development strategy. By appointing a managing director with strong international exposure, the government signals its intention to deepen foreign direct investment inflows while supporting domestic investors.

Reacting to his appointment, Nnamani expressed appreciation to the governor and reaffirmed his commitment to repositioning ENSIDA as a performance-driven investment gateway.

“I am deeply honoured by the confidence reposed in me by His Excellency, Dr. Peter Mbah. ENSIDA will be repositioned as a results-driven investment gateway, leveraging global partnerships to attract sustainable investments that will create jobs and accelerate Enugu State’s economic growth,” he said.

Broader appointments across key agencies

Beyond ENSIDA, the governor also approved the appointment of Barrister Osinachi Nnajieze and Dr. C. O. C. Egumgbe as Commissioners-designate. Their nominations have been forwarded to the Enugu State House of Assembly for legislative confirmation.

Additional appointments include James Chukwuemeka Mbah as Executive Secretary of the Enugu State Scholarship and Education Loans Board, Richard Onaga as Managing Director of the Enugu State Waste Management Agency, Hon. Bob Itanyi as Managing Director of ENTRACO, and Barrister Richard Agu as Board Chairman of Enugu Air, among others.

Professor Onyia clarified that while the commissioners-designate will assume office upon confirmation by the legislature, all other appointments take immediate effect.

Driving reform and investor confidence

The latest round of appointments underscores Governor Mbah’s commitment to assembling a capable, reform-oriented leadership team across government institutions.

Peter Mbah's exceptional leadership attracts global applause. Credit: Enugu State

Source: Twitter

Analysts note that the emphasis on competence, accountability, and investment expertise reflects a clear policy direction focused on economic expansion, job creation, and improved public sector efficiency.

With new leadership at ENSIDA and other strategic agencies, the Enugu State Government appears poised to strengthen institutional performance and reinforce its message to investors that the state is open for business.

Enugu Air begins operation in Nigeria

Legit.ng earlier reported that Enugu state government issued a statement announcing the launch of Enugu Air, a commercial airline owned by the state of Enugu, on Monday, July 7, 2025.

The state government says that Enugu Air is part of Governor Peter Mbah's administration's aim to establish Enugu as a major aviation hub and its integrated blueprint for a modern, multimodal transport environment, Daily Sun reported.

According to the government's statement, which was signed by Dr. Obi Ozor, the Commissioner for Transportation, the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Mr. Festus Keyamo, will be the Special Guest of Honour at the Akanu Ibiam International Airport for the launch of Enugu Air, along with other dignitaries.

Source: Legit.ng