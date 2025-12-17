After Farouq Ahmed’s resignation which came following Dangote’s disclosure of detailed information regarding his offshore payments, President Tinubu has appointed Saidu Aliyu Mohammed as the new CEO of NMDPRA.

Here are things to know about him below:

Farouq Resigns: Things to Know About New CEO of NMPRA Appointed by Tinubu Following Dangote's Expose.

Engr. Saidu Aliyu Mohammed was born on the 17th July, 1957 in Gombe. He also attended the North-East College of Arts and Science (NECAS) in Maiduguri and Government Secondary School in Gombe.

Engr. Mohammed holds a Bachelor of Engineering degree in Chemical Engineering from Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria. His illustrious career at the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) included several strategic leadership roles, such as Managing Director of the Nigerian Gas Company (NGC) and the Kaduna Refining and Petrochemical Company (KRPC).

In 2016, he was appointed Group Executive Director/Chief Operating Officer of the Gas & Power Directorate, a position he held until his retirement in 2019. Engr. Saidu Aliyu Mohammed is a highly accomplished professional with over 37 years of distinguished service in the Oil & Gas industry.

He has consistently demonstrated visionary leadership and deep technical expertise, particularly in the development and commercialization of natural gas, as well as the design and execution of critical gas infrastructure projects. Engr. Mohammed played a pivotal role in the formulation of the Nigerian Gas Master Plan and the establishment of the West African Gas Pipeline Authority (WAGPA).

He was also instrumental in the implementation of major gas infrastructure initiatives, including the Escravos – Lagos Pipeline System (ELPS) Expansion and the Ajaokuta–Kaduna–Kano (AKK) Gas Pipeline project. He served as Nigeria’s representative on the Executive Board of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF). During his career, he served as the Chairman of the Board of Directors for the West African Gas Pipeline Company (WAPCo) and N-Gas (Bermuda), and as a board member for Nigeria LNG Limited.

Currently, Engr. Mohammed is the Chairman/CEO of GasXperts Nigeria Limited and serves as an Independent Director on the Board of Asharami Energy Limited. Engr. Mohammed has also made significant contributions to policy formulation and regulation in the gas sector. He was involved in the formulation of the Associated Gas Framework Agreement (AGFA), the development and implementation of the Gas Masterplan, the development of the Gas Network Code, and inputs to some provisions of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA).

On the international front, he attended several Committee of Ministers' meetings for the West African Gas Pipeline (WAGP) and the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF). He has delivered lectures at numerous international forums, including the Offshore Technology Conference (OTC), SERA Week, GECF, and GASTECH. His skills and experience encompass human capital and financial management, natural gas pricing models, contract negotiation, gas policy framework, design and construction of oil & gas production facilities and pipelines, operations and maintenance of oil & gas assets, and international gas business negotiations.

Engr. Mohammed is a COREN Registered Engineer, a Fellow of both the Nigerian Society of Engineers and Fellow and Past President of the Nigerian Society of Chemical Engineers and was elected as Past President of the Nigeria Gas Association, Member, the Nigerian Institute of Management and the Institute of Directors.

