The Speaker of the Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly, Udeme Otong, is trending on social media for the wrong reasons

Otong dropped a bombshell by publicly declaring the outcome of the 2027 election into the State Assembly in a viral video

The lawmaker representing Abak State Constituency said all the 26 House of Assembly tickets are already in his pocket ahead of the 2027 election

Akwa Ibom State - The Speaker of the Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly, Udeme Otong, said the outcome of the 2027 legislative elections has already been decided.

Otong claimed that he has the power to determine the All Progressives Congress (APC) aspirants to be elected into the state assembly.

The Akwa Ibom State has 26 lawmakers in the state assembly, with 24 APC members and 2 Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) members.

He boasted that no one would become a member of the state Assembly without his approval.

As reported by Premium Times, Otong stated this during a courtesy visit by the Ibom Grassroots Development Initiative to his country home in Abak Itenge, to mark his 2025 birthday.

“All the 26 House of Assembly tickets are already in my pocket. I single-handedly negotiated for them, no one else. No one else did. I will personally choose who becomes a House of Assembly member and hand the ticket to the person from my pocket.”

In the viral video, where the Speaker spoke in his Annang dialect, he said: “No one will emerge without my approval.”

Otong added that the APC tickets would be given to individuals with whom Governor Umo Eno would be comfortable working with.

It is unclear whether Governor Eno or the ruling APC made such concessions to the speaker.

Otong’s move would effectively render APC primaries meaningless.

