Bosun Tijani, Nigeria’s Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, addressed growing public debate over his recent remarks on Channels Television

He clarified that his comments were intended to highlight the dangers posed by poor digital connectivity across parts of the country

Tijani stressed that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration was making historic investments to close these gaps and strengthen Nigeria’s digital economy

Nigeria’s Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Bosun Tijani, broke his silence following public debate over a remark he made during an interview on Channels Television.

On December 14, Tijani wrote on X that his comments had been misunderstood and stressed that they were made in the context of highlighting gaps in digital infrastructure.

Minister Bosun Tijani clarifies Channels TV interview, stressing digital infrastructure gaps and national security risks. Photo credit: BosunTijani/x

Source: Facebook

He said:

“Over the past two days, there has been significant public discussion around a comment I made during an interview on Channels Television. I would like to clarify the intention behind that part of the conversation and encourage everyone to watch the full interview, which was largely focused on the progress and impact of the 3 Million Technical Talent (3MTT) programme.”

Connectivity gaps as security risk

The minister explained that his objective during the interview was to show how poor connectivity in some regions posed both development and security challenges. He noted that these gaps limited economic opportunities, restricted access to services, and weakened coordination and inclusion.

Tijani emphasised that this was why President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration was making what he described as “historic investments” in digital infrastructure to ensure no part of Nigeria was left behind.

Government’s digital infrastructure projects

The minister outlined several major initiatives currently underway such as:

- Project Bridge: a 90,000-kilometre national fibre-optic backbone designed to connect every geopolitical zone, state, and local government area.

- Telecom Towers: the deployment of 3,700 new towers to unserved and underserved communities, aimed at bringing reliable communication services to more than 23 million Nigerians who remain unconnected.

- NIGCOMSAT Expansion: strengthening the national satellite company through the replacement of its current satellite and the launch of two new communication satellites to boost coverage and resilience.

Tijani highlights Tinubu administration’s historic push to close connectivity gaps and drive economic inclusion. Photo credit: Bosun Tijani/x

Source: Twitter

Strengthening Nigeria’s digital economy

According to Tijani, these investments would deepen connectivity across the country, strengthen Nigeria’s digital economy, and ensure that digital infrastructure contributed meaningfully to economic prosperity, inclusion, and national development.

He concluded his clarification by stating that his comments were intended to highlight why closing connectivity gaps mattered and how the administration was deliberately working to address them.

See the x post below:

Tinubu speaks on appointing Bosun Tijani

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu has revealed that his decision to appoint Dr. Bosun Tijani as Minister of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy, despite his past criticisms, was based on his commitment to recognizing talent over political sentiments.

The President made this known on Saturday night during a special Iftar at the Presidential Villa to commemorate his 73rd birthday. The event was attended by several dignitaries, including Vice President Kashim Shettima, Senate President Godswill Akpabio, Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives Benjamin Kalu, Imo State Governor Hope Uzodinma, and Professor Shaffideen Adeniyi Amuwo, a childhood friend of Tinubu.

Source: Legit.ng