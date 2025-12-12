The Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Bosun Tijani, has reacted to the continous band attacks in the country

FCT, Abuja - The Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Bosun Tijani, said bandits and terrorists exploit poor network and bounced calls off multiple towers.

Tijani said terrorists exploit gaps in Nigeria’s telecommunications network across the country.

He alleged that armed bandits use advanced technology to bounce calls across multiple towers in areas with poor connectivity.

As reported by The Punch, he stated this during an interview Channels Television’s programme, Politics Today, on Friday, December 12, 2025.

“They weren’t using the normal towers; they bounced calls off multiple towers, which is why they favor areas that are largely unconnected.”

Tijani disclosed that the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led federal government is investing in telecom towers in underserved regions

The minister also said Tinubu’s administration is upgrading the communication satellites to improve coverage, and expanding fiber-optic networks to strengthen the country’s digital infrastructure.

“If our towers are not working, our satellites will work. Nigeria is the only country in West Africa with communication satellites, and we are bringing new satellites to upgrade their capabilities.”

The minister said it is not fully verified that unregistered or fraudulently registered SIM cards are still in use despite the Bank Verification Number and the National Identification Number–Subscriber Identity Module linkage policies.

Tijani said the issue of unregistered or fraudulently registered SIM cards is technically complex.

Tension as bandits exchange gunfire with soldiers

Recall that a combative exchange between security operatives and armed bandits occurred on the Oshokoshoko–Obajana highway in Kogi state.

Many travellers were trapped for hours as vehicles parked helplessly in long queues on Monday, December 1, 2025.

Kogi state has recorded kidnapping and bandit attacks in recent days, the latest was an attack on a church during Sunday service.

Bandits attack Kogi church, kidnap pastor, wife

Legit.ng also reported that gunmen ‎attacked the newly established Cherubim and Seraphim Church in Ejiba, Yagba West Local Government Area of Kogi State.

The armed bandits attacked worshippers during church service on Sunday, November 30, 2025.

It was gathered that ‎the community was thrown into chaos following the bandits' attack on the church.

