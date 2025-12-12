Nigeria’s push to modernise its tax administration has taken a significant step forward as the Federal Inland Revenue Service formalised a new cooperation agreement with the French government.

The partnership is designed to strengthen revenue systems, expand digital capacity and improve the management of cross-border tax issues.

The memorandum of understanding was signed at the French Embassy in Abuja by FIRS Chairman Zacch Adedeji and the French Ambassador, Marc Fonbaustier.

Nigeria seals new tax deal with France as Adedeji pushes bold reforms

Source: UGC

The deal creates a structured path for collaboration between the FIRS and France’s Direction Générale des Finances Publiques.

Arabinrin Aderonke, who authored a commentary on the development, described the move as a firm sign that Nigeria is ready to build a system that inspires trust and shows citizens that their contributions matter.

Digital transformation at the heart of the agreement

One of the core goals of the partnership is to advance digital transformation across Nigeria’s tax processes. Aderonke highlighted Adedeji’s insistence that reform must focus on improving the way work is done and not simply adopting technology for appearance’s sake.

She noted that the FIRS is investing in tools that make tax administration faster and more predictable, with clearer communication and better compliance outcomes.

Sharing expertise to strengthen both administrations

A major pillar of the MoU is the exchange of knowledge between the two countries. French officials will share experience from running a highly developed tax administration, including standards for professionalism, workforce management and training.

Nigeria, on its part, will present its strengths in adaptability and a youthful, resilient workforce.

Aderonke noted that this two-way learning process will help deepen the culture and capability of tax professionals on both sides.

Addressing global tax challenges

The agreement also covers important international issues such as transfer pricing, cross-border taxation and information exchange. These are now considered essential for any competitive modern economy.

FIRS Chairman, Zaach Adedeji and French government seal deal to deepen tax collaboration. Credit: FIRS

Source: Facebook

The partnership gives Nigeria an avenue to align with global best practices while protecting national interests.

A leadership style driven by initiative

Aderonke stressed that the partnership should be seen as a space for conversation, experimentation and shared curiosity, rather than a hierarchy.

She applauded Adedeji for acting decisively instead of waiting for perfect conditions, describing his approach as hands-on and increasingly reassuring for taxpayers.

She concluded that the new cooperation marks another step toward a more reliable and responsive tax system, one that Nigerians can finally feel is working in their favour.

FG clarifies on 4% Development Levy on imported goods

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Federal Inland Revenue Service FIRS has moved to calm rising concerns over Nigeria’s new tax laws, explaining that the much-debated four per cent Development Levy on imported products is not a fresh charge.

Instead, it’s a consolidation of several pre-existing levies that businesses were already paying in separate streams.

The clarification comes as the Nigeria Tax Act and the Nigeria Tax Administration Act continue to spark debate across the country.

Source: Legit.ng