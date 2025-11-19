Former Kwara State governor Bukola Saraki has spoken out following the abduction in Eruku town

Bukola Saraki, former governor of Kwara State, publicly addressed the recent abduction in Eruku town through a statement on Instagram on November 19.

He described the incident as a terrorist attack that left some residents injured while others were kidnapped.

Saraki said the attack had disrupted the usually calm atmosphere of Eruku, a town located in the southern part of Kwara State.

He expressed sympathy for the victims and their families, adding prayers for healing and strength during what he called a difficult time.

Saraki calls for federal government action

In his statement, Saraki urged the Federal Government and security agencies to act swiftly to secure the release of those kidnapped. He emphasised the need for stronger security measures in Eruku and across Kwara State.

“I call on the Federal government, particularly the heads of our security agencies to urgently act to ensure that the kidnapped victims of this sad incident regain their freedom and return home safely to their loved ones. I also enjoin the security agencies to put a solid arrangement in place that will secure Eruku town, in particular, and all parts of Kwara State,” he wrote.

Kwara’s strategic importance highlighted

Saraki further noted that Kwara State served as a gateway between the northern and southern regions of Nigeria. He argued that this position made it deserving of special security arrangements to protect national peace and stability.

“The state is one of the gateways into the country and a link between the southern and northern parts. This makes it deserving of a special security arrangement that will not jeopardise our national interest and internal peace,” he stated.

Prayer for peace

The former governor concluded his message with a prayer for Nigeria, asking for divine intervention against those he described as waging war against the country.

“May Allah (SWT) heal our land and help us defeat all those waging wars against Nigeria,” Saraki wrote.

