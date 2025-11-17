Wike’s faction announced emergency BoT and NEC meetings for November 18 in Abuja

The faction of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) aligned with Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has announced emergency meetings of the party’s Board of Trustees (BoT) and National Executive Committee (NEC) scheduled for Tuesday, November 18.

According to a notice issued on Monday, November 17, by the factional National Secretary, Samuel Anyanwu, and shared by Wike’s media aide, Lere Olayinka, both meetings will hold at the NEC Hall of the PDP National Secretariat, Wadata Plaza, Abuja.

After expulsion at Ibadan, Wike's camp announces critical PDP BoT and NEC meetings, signalling a showdown with party leadership.

As reported by Punch, the notice stated that the BoT meeting will begin at 11:00 a.m., followed by the NEC meeting at 2:00 p.m., adding,

“Attendance is very important as crucial matters will be discussed and addressed.”

Wike’s camp dismisses Ibadan convention

The development comes after the PDP held its 2025 National Convention in Ibadan, Oyo state, on Saturday, November 15, during which several high-profile members were expelled for alleged anti-party activities.

Wike and senior PDP members challenge Ibadan convention decisions at emergency BoT and NEC meetings in Abuja.

Those expelled include Wike, Anyanwu, former National Legal Adviser Kamaldeen Ajibade, former Ekiti State Governor Ayo Fayose, Imo PDP Chairman Austin Nwachukwu, and others.

The expulsion motion was moved by former PDP Deputy National Chairman (South), Bode George, and seconded by Bauchi state PDP Chairman, Samaila Buga.

Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State, who chairs the PDP Governors’ Forum, subsequently put the motion to a voice vote, which delegates overwhelmingly endorsed, Vanguard reported.

Factional clash threatens PDP's unity

Anyanwu’s notice signals that Wike’s faction is rejecting the outcome of the Ibadan convention and is set to challenge the convention’s decisions at the upcoming BoT and NEC meetings.

Lere Olayinka described the meetings as “critical platforms to address internal party issues and ensure due process is respected.”

The announcement underscores the deepening rift within the PDP, with Wike’s camp maintaining that the Ibadan convention was “jamboree-like” and lacked legitimacy in expelling senior members.

