VDM has reacted to the post made by filmmaker and writer Onyeka Nwelue about the activist’s iPhone

The social media activist had shared a video showing the unboxing of the iPhone he imported into Nigeria

In the video, he bragged about his worth and wealth while slamming the writer over his claim

Self-acclaimed president of the Ratel Movement and social media critic, Martins Vincent Otse, better known as VDM, has reacted to a post made by filmmaker Onyeka Nwelue about the iPhones he imported.

The activist had earlier shared a video of some of the gadgets he brought into Nigeria, which he said he intended to sell. He also noted that more products would be imported soon.

VDM brags about his wealth while dragging Onyeka Nwelue. Photo credit@verydarkblackman/@onyekanwelue

Reacting to the post, Nwelue claimed that VDM was now importing fake iPhones without a National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) number.

In his fiery response, VDM slammed him, saying phones do not have NAFDAC numbers because they are not edibles. He added that he even googled the types of products that require NAFDAC approval and showed the result on his screen.

VDM also accused Nwelue of being tribalistic, saying tribalism would ruin him. He boasted that people fear what he can do and described himself as the most influential person on social media.

He shared several clips of himself and added that he had instructed some blogs not to write about him anymore, yet he continues to trend and gain more followers.

VDM shares how his phone business started

In the video, VDM explained that his phone business began because of Blord’s alleged greed.

He called the businessman several names, including “greedy” and “fraudster,” accusing him of using customers’ data on his app to allegedly swindle people.

VDM speaks about his business plan. Photo credit@verydarkblackman

VDM claimed Blord was making about ₦200,000 in profit on each iPhone sold, which he felt was excessive, hence his decision to start the business.

VDM brags about himself

VDM further noted that he is an egoistic person, and proudly so. He said he plans to venture into more businesses.

Warning his detractors, he claimed they could not touch him or do anything about his cases.

Money, he said, is not his problem, adding that he has people who can raise funds for him if he decides to go into any business. He ended by saying his detractors would “cry blood,” insisting he would never leave them alone. He added that he has enough money to buy himself a car, a house, or any property he wants.

How fans reacted to VDM's video

Legit.ng complied the reactions of the bactivist video as seen below:

VDM shares regret amid frozen account

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that VDM shared the lesson he learned after it was alleged that the EFCC had frozen his account while he was in their custody.

In a post on his Instagram story, he admitted that he had been a "mumu" for giving people money to learn a trade.

However, fans of the social media activist were not impressed with the post, as a few criticised him for playing the “pity card” while slamming his actions.

