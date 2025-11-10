Ogun governorship candidate in the 2023 election, Olufemi Ajadi, has dumped the NNPP and joined the PDP

Announcing the development at a press conference on Monday, November 1, Ajadi disclosed that the move was stratigic and patriotic

The 2027 governorship hopeful then presented copies of his resignation letter from the NNPP to journalists

Nigerian politician, businessman, and social reform advocate, Ambassador Olufemi Ajadi, has officially resigned from the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) and joined the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), describing the move as “a strategic and patriotic step toward rebuilding Nigeria’s unity and hope.”

Ajadi announced on Monday, November 10, during a press briefing where he formally presented copies of his resignation letter to journalists, signalling his official withdrawal from the NNPP and alignment with the PDP.

NNPP vs PDP: Ajadi resignation letter

In the letter, which was formally addressed to the Ward Chairman, NNPP Chairman of Obafemi Owode Local Government, the Ogun State NNPP Chairman, the NNPP Southwest Chairman, and the National Chairman of the party, Ajadi stated that his decision came after deep reflection on Nigeria’s political direction and the need to work within a broader platform capable of driving genuine national transformation.

“My decision to join the Peoples Democratic Party is both strategic and patriotic,” Ajadi declared. “I have great respect for the NNPP and what it stands for, but at this point in Nigeria’s history, I believe the PDP offers a wider and stronger platform for national reconciliation, youth empowerment, and true federalism.”

Ajadi, who was the NNPP governorship candidate in Ogun State during the 2023 general elections after stepping down as a presidential aspirant in solidarity with Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, who later became the party’s presidential candidate.

Why Ajadi dumps NNPP for PDP

He clarified that his exit from the NNPP was not borne out of animosity but guided by conviction and renewed purpose.“There is no bad blood between me and my former party,” he added.

Political observers have described Ajadi’s defection as one of the most strategic realignments in the lead-up to the 2027 general elections, a period expected to reshape Nigeria’s political alliances and ideological coalitions.

This is coming amid the alignment and realignment in Nigeria's political space ahead of the 2027 general elections. The PDP and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), have experienced defections as members cross-carpeted. The defection of Ajadi is the latest in the Nigerian political scene ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Ajadi speaks on Trump's threat against Nigeria

